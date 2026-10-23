Alexa PenaVega Says Husband Carlos Was 'Very Jealous' During Their 'DWTS' Stint: 'You Couldn't Handle It'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 11:59 a.m. ET
Carlos and Alexa PenaVega shared that competing against each other on Dancing With the Stars as newlyweds caused jealousy and tension in their marriage.
"I would have had so much more fun on the show were it not for Carlos. Carlos was really competitive and very jealous," Alexa admitted on the couple's "LexLos" podcast.
The couple made history in 2015 as the first married contestants to compete against each other on the ABC dancing competition during Season 21.
Alexa was partnered with Mark Ballas, while Carlos danced with Witney Carson, and both hoped to reach the final two.
Alexa Admits Carlos' Jealousy Affected Her 'DWTS' Experience
The Spy Kids actress said she can now discuss their past struggles because their relationship is stronger now.
Looking back, Alexa saw the ballroom as a mix of excitement and marital strain.
"It was as good as it was bad," she said, adding, "Because we are in such a great place in our relationship now I can say this."
Carlos admitted he felt uncomfortable.
"Thank God we did it together, because I would not have been able to handle it," the Big Time Rush star admitted, explaining that he couldn't imagine Alexa dancing closely with another partner for 10 hours a day while he remained at home.
"You couldn't handle it and we did do it together," Alexa pointed out.
Alexa Says 'I Was So Worried'
The couple's relationship struggles showed in Week 9.
Alexa and Ballas were eliminated, sending Carlos and Carson forward. Yet, Alexa immediately rushed to comfort her husband instead of acknowledging her partner.
"Looking back now, even watching our elimination, it made me sad for Mark," Alexa admitted. "I was so worried about catering to you and your feelings, I left Mark in the dust over and over again."
Although she regretted it, Alexa explained, "So many people see marriage as this ball and chain, and they don't see the beauty in it."
"Love you, Mark, but [Carlos] is my real partner," she added.
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Carlos Jokes About Beating His Wife on 'Dancing With the Stars'
During their podcast conversation, the Nickelodeon alum couldn't resist reminding his wife of the outcome.
"I beat my wife on Dancing With the Stars," Carlos joked. "I got further than her and it came with a lot of baggage, good and bad baggage."
Carlos Recalls Joining Alexa on Her Post-Elimination Flight
Following her exit from the show, Alexa and Ballas flew overnight to New York.
Carlos joined his wife on her flight, and a passenger gave up their seat so the newlyweds could sit together.
Despite their ballroom challenges, Carlos saw appearing on the show with his wife as a wonderful bonding experience.
"We had so much fun together, and then it was over," he recalled. "It was hard, but what an experience we got to do together."