'I Started To Feel Really Weird': Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Her Spray Tan For 'White Lotus' Sent Her To The Emergency Room

Super scary! Jennifer Coolidge revealed that when she got a spray tan before filming season 1 of The White Lotus, it ended poorly.

“For The White Lotus, I didn’t want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan,” the actress admitted. “I got on the plane, and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room.”