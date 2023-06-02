Jordana Brewster Says Marrying Mason Morfit Has Been 'Game-Changing': 'We're Madly in Love'

"I fell in love with someone who is truly a partner and now we have an extended family," she explained. "He has four kids; I’ve got two. I see how much I’m growing and changing within that new structure because I feel completely supported and completely held and it’s also allowing me to live in my power."

Brewster further detailed their love story, noting she was still married at the time she first met Mortif.

"He’s been separated for two years," the actress dished at the time. "We reconnected once I was separated and that was that. But I always thought he was very handsome and charming and smart from a distance."