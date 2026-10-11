Alexandra Daddario Nearly Spills Out of Her Tight Top for New York Comic Con Appearance: Photos

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Alexandra Daddario put her taut and toned figure on display during her recent New York Comic Con appearance. The Percy Jackson alum, 40, headed to the fan event to promote her supernatural AMC show, Mayfair Witches, on Saturday, October 10.

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Alexandra Daddario Flaunted Her Chest in a Series of New Snapshots

Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram Alexandra Daddario almost flashed her chest in her latest social media post.

Daddario first took to her social media page ahead of the convention to give fans a glimpse her look for the day. "From morning until night with @newyorkcomiccon @mayfairwitches," she captioned the gallery of saucy snaps. In one photo, the mother of one's chest almost fell out of her black dress as she was getting her hair and makeup done.

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Alexandra Daddario Stopped by Comic Con to Promote Her Show 'Mayfair Witches'

Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram Alexandra Daddario attended Comic Con to hype up her AMC show, 'Mayfair Witches.'

She also showed off major cleavage as she continued her prep work for the event. In another photo, Daddario flaunted her fresh cosmetic look and hairstyle at the Comic Con as she rocked a black blazer and a low-cut minidress. Several other images had the Why Women Kill star laughing alongside her other castmates as they promoted the upcoming third season of their hit horror series.

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Source: MEGA Alexandra Daddario split with ex-husband Andrew Form earlier this year.

Mayfair Witches centers on Daddario's character, neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding, as she discovers she's the heir to a dynasty of powerful witches haunted by evil spirits. The series is based on The Vampire Chronicles author Anne Rice's 1990 novel trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, and stars Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Jack Huston. The White Lotus actress also recently split from estranged husband, Andrew Form, having filed for separation from the film producer this past February. The former pair — who share a son together — broke up earlier this year after three years together.

Alexandra Daddario and Ex Andrew Form Split Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form share one son together.