Alexandra Daddario's Mom Questioned Her Risqué Red Carpet Outfit
Alexandra Daddario's mom has some hot takes about her daughter's red carpet looks.
The White Lotus alum, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 7, to share a slew of sweet photos of herself and her mother while attending the Roger Vivier Holiday Dinner in Pacific Palisades, Calif. However, the upload's caption revealed the two had a disagreement before showing up to the event.
"On our way out the door to the @rogervivier dinner, my mom said 'I think you have too much side b---,' and I told her 'no I don't mom, it's totally covered.' Thank you @kiernanshipka @laurabrown99 @gherardofelloni for such a fun night!!!" the TV star wrote.
"Mothers always know best 😆," one person commented below the hilarious update.
"Yo momma looks like she doesn't play!" a second social media user added.
"Agree with your mom, she's right!" a third added.
The actress' family affair on the red carpet comes more than a year after the brunette beauty tied the knot with husband Andrew Form in June 2022. "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion," she gushed over her partner in her 2021 engagement announcement shared to Instagram.
"You're a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, s---, kind and sensitive," Daddario said of the film producer, 54 — who has two sons, Rowan and Julian, with former wife Jordana Brewster.
"You've taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together," she continued. "Right now I am looking at all the giant packages of gluten-free Oreos you surprised me with. It’s so many Oreos, it makes me laugh. I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers."
"Why does it all feel so different? This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew — you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier," Daddario concluded her heartfelt post.
Becoming a wife was something the Baywatch actress always desired.
"I've always wanted to be a mom and be married," Daddario revealed in a January interview with Today. "I think from when I was young, I've never been scared of monogamy or settling down or anything like that."
"We did actually have our first date right next door at the Greenwich Hotel and totally locked down for COVID," she revealed of the start of their romance. "I think we were the only people. And then on our second date, we did the same thing at the hotel because there was nowhere to go. And we just took over the Greenwich Hotel."