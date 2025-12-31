Donald Trump Reveals Tension With Melania Over Ballroom Drama: 'I Wouldn’t Say My Wife Is Thrilled'

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump isn’t shy about addressing the ongoing noise from the White House Ballroom renovation, which has sparked controversy. During a recent media interaction, Trump candidly shared that clashes often arise over the construction noise. “Every time I hear them, I love the sound,” he admitted, before adding, “I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said Melania is not 'thrilled' with the nonstop construction noise.

Article continues below advertisement

In a hilarious moment, Donald recounted Melania's reaction to the persistent construction sounds, stating, “She hears piledrivers in the background all day, all night.” Defending the ambitious renovation project, which he described as the “finest ballroom ever built,” he said, “They go till 12 o’clock in the morning — day, night, piledrivers. ‘Darling, could you turn off the piledrivers?’ Sorry, darling. That’s progress. But no, we’re doing great. I think it’s going to be the finest ballroom ever built.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melania Trump has not publicly commented, though reports claim she raised concerns privately.

Article continues below advertisement

Previous reports indicated Melania “privately raised concerns” about the demolition of the East Wing, and her absence from FLOTUS duties this year hasn’t gone unnoticed. Comments online reflected this sentiment, with one netizen quipping, “She doesn’t even live there.” Another remarked, “Not sure how she hears that when she’s never there.” Similar comments echoed throughout social media as users questioned Melania’s presence. “She can’t hear it all the way from New York,” one person wrote, while another added, “She doesn’t even live there full-time.” Another user chimed in, stating that Donald had “no right to tear down the East Wing.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Slingshot News The president joked about her hearing pile drivers all day and night.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked about Melania’s feelings regarding the ballroom last month, Donald was clear. “She loved her little tiny office. You know what? She is very smart. In about one day, she… if you would ask her now, she says it’s great.” He further stated, “I could have built the ballroom around it, but it would not have been – we are building one of the greatest balls in the world.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump defended the renovation as creating the 'finest ballroom ever built.'