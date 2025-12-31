or
Donald Trump Reveals Tension With Melania Over Ballroom Drama: 'I Wouldn’t Say My Wife Is Thrilled'

split photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump joked that Melania is unhappy with the loud ballroom renovation.

Profile Image

Dec. 31 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump isn’t shy about addressing the ongoing noise from the White House Ballroom renovation, which has sparked controversy. During a recent media interaction, Trump candidly shared that clashes often arise over the construction noise.

“Every time I hear them, I love the sound,” he admitted, before adding, “I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled.”

image of Donald Trump said Melania is not 'thrilled' with the nonstop construction noise.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Melania is not 'thrilled' with the nonstop construction noise.

In a hilarious moment, Donald recounted Melania's reaction to the persistent construction sounds, stating, “She hears piledrivers in the background all day, all night.”

Defending the ambitious renovation project, which he described as the “finest ballroom ever built,” he said, “They go till 12 o’clock in the morning — day, night, piledrivers. ‘Darling, could you turn off the piledrivers?’ Sorry, darling. That’s progress. But no, we’re doing great. I think it’s going to be the finest ballroom ever built.”

image of Melania Trump has not publicly commented, though reports claim she raised concerns privately.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump has not publicly commented, though reports claim she raised concerns privately.

Previous reports indicated Melania “privately raised concerns” about the demolition of the East Wing, and her absence from FLOTUS duties this year hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Comments online reflected this sentiment, with one netizen quipping, “She doesn’t even live there.” Another remarked, “Not sure how she hears that when she’s never there.”

Similar comments echoed throughout social media as users questioned Melania’s presence. “She can’t hear it all the way from New York,” one person wrote, while another added, “She doesn’t even live there full-time.”

Another user chimed in, stating that Donald had “no right to tear down the East Wing.”

Donald Trump

image of The president joked about her hearing pile drivers all day and night.
Source: Slingshot News

The president joked about her hearing pile drivers all day and night.

When asked about Melania’s feelings regarding the ballroom last month, Donald was clear. “She loved her little tiny office. You know what? She is very smart. In about one day, she… if you would ask her now, she says it’s great.”

He further stated, “I could have built the ballroom around it, but it would not have been – we are building one of the greatest balls in the world.”

image of Donald Trump defended the renovation as creating the 'finest ballroom ever built.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump defended the renovation as creating the 'finest ballroom ever built.'

In a past interview, Donald addressed concerns about the East Wing demolition, including Melania’s alleged reluctance about the idea. “There was a report that Melania didn’t love this idea. Is that true?”

In response, Donald emphasized that she appreciated her old office.

Melania has yet to publicly comment on the East Wing’s fate. However, a recent report from The Wall Street Journal suggested that she expressed concerns in private. According to the report, “Everyone, it seems, has an opinion about the project, even first lady Melania Trump, who privately raised concerns about tearing down the East Wing and told associates it wasn’t her project, according to administration officials.”

