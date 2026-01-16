Box Office Bust: Melania Trump's Documentary Movie Has Barely Sold Any Tickets Ahead of Premiere, Claims Source
Jan. 16 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET
Melania Trump's upcoming documentary movie may be a total bust at the box office.
According to a new report, there have been barely any tickets purchased in pre-sales for MELANIA, which hits theaters Friday, January 30.
Tickets for 'MELANIA' Aren't Selling
"In New York, only a handful of seats have been booked. Palm Beach is no better," a source told Rob Shuter's Substack. "Even in Trump country, theaters are practically empty."
The insider claimed things are so bad that they "may even hold back official box office numbers if the opening is weaker than expected."
Donald Trump Claimed 'Everybody Wants Tickets' to the Movie
The allegations go against Donald Trump's recent claims that the "incredible" flick "seems to be captivating a lot of people's attention."
Speaking to the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday, January 11, the president admitted he's only "seen pieces of it."
"It's a very hard ticket... everybody wants tickets," he insisted, referring to the Thursday, January 29, premiere event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
He also claimed "close friends" Wayne Gretzky and his wife, Janet, wanted to go to the premiere.
What Is 'MELANIA' About?
The Brett Ratner-directed project offers an "unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration — through the eyes of the first lady-elect herself."
"We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now, so it’s a day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have," the mom-of-one shared in a 2025 interview. "It’s day-to-day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the first lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need."
In the trailer for the piece, the first lady called her husband "a unifier" and "peacemaker."
While some moments were more light-hearted and appeared to be about Melania's fashion choices, in one clip, she worryingly asked someone, "Is it safe?"
Barron Trump, 19, was pictured in the trailer as well.
"Everybody wants to know, so here it is," Melania said in a voiceover.
The trailer concludes with the first lady calling Donald on the phone, greeting him with, "Hi, Mr. President, congratulations!"
"Did you watch it?" he asked, to which she admitted, "I did not. I will see it on the news."
In addition to the movie, Amazon is releasing a three-episode docuseries about the former model as she travels from NYC to Washington, D.C. and Palm Beach, Fla.