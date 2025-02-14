or
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claps Back at Donald Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan: 'Maybe He Can Learn to Read'

Feb. 14 2025, Updated 2:42 p.m. ET

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasted no time calling out President Donald Trump's New border czar, Tom Homan, who made a veiled threat against her on Fox News for helping immigrants.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has shared a webinar on migrants' rights to her constituents.

Homan recently appeared on The Ingraham Angle and raised his concerns about Ocasio-Cortez's advocacy for migrants.

During the show, Laura Ingraham highlighted Ocasio-Cortez's webinar on migrants' rights, suggesting she was teaching them how to "game the system." Homan, in response, questioned the legality of Ocasio-Cortez's actions and raised the issue with the Department of Justice.

"I sent an email today to the deputy attorney general," Homan told Ingraham. "At what level is that impedement [sic]? Is that impedement [sic]? I’m not an attorney, I’m not a prosecutor. Is that impedement [sic]? Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts? And if so, what are we gonna do about it? Is she crossing the line? "

"So, maybe AOC’s gonna be in trouble now," he continued.

Tom Homan said AOC could be in some big trouble.

Ocasio-Cortez took to BlueSky to respond to Homan's remarks and made a jab at his reading abilities, stating, "MaYbe shE’s goiNg to be in TroUble nOw. Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start."

The young New York Democrat has been extremely critical of the Trump administration’s efforts to carry out what the president promised on the campaign trail to be the largest mass deportations in U.S. history.

AOC told Tom Homan to read the Constitution.

Ocasio-Cortez hosted a live webinar on Wednesday, February 12, advising migrants in her congressional district about their rights if they come into contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents looking to deport them.

The 54-minute live stream was designed to inform migrants living in Ocasio-Cortez's 14th District, which encompasses areas of New York's Queens and the Bronx, of their rights.

"Believe it or not, in America, EVERYONE has rights," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X on Thursday, February 13, sharing a guide on the legal rights that undocumented immigrants have.

Tom Homan was assigned to be Donald Trump's boarder czar.

Hosting "Know Your Rights" seminars for migrants to deal with ICE is not illegal in the United States, and providing legal education, including informing individuals of their constitutional rights, is protected under the First Amendment, which is freedom of speech.

Other Democratic members of Congress have hosted similar seminars in their various districts.

Experts noted that while sharing general information is lawful, actively advising individuals to evade law enforcement could potentially raise legal concerns.

