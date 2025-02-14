Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claps Back at Donald Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan: 'Maybe He Can Learn to Read'

Homan recently appeared on The Ingraham Angle and raised his concerns about Ocasio-Cortez's advocacy for migrants.

During the show, Laura Ingraham highlighted Ocasio-Cortez's webinar on migrants' rights, suggesting she was teaching them how to "game the system." Homan, in response, questioned the legality of Ocasio-Cortez's actions and raised the issue with the Department of Justice.

"I sent an email today to the deputy attorney general," Homan told Ingraham. "At what level is that impedement [sic]? Is that impedement [sic]? I’m not an attorney, I’m not a prosecutor. Is that impedement [sic]? Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts? And if so, what are we gonna do about it? Is she crossing the line? "

"So, maybe AOC’s gonna be in trouble now," he continued.