RHOC's Alexis Bellino 'Disgusted' and 'Completely Hurt' By Costar Meghan King's Comments About Her Relationship With John Janssen

On Wednesday, January 17, Bellino — who was on RHOC from 2009 to 2013 and will reportedly appear on the new season — posted a screenshot from a conversation between herself and King in reference to comments the 39-year-old made about the 47-year-old’s new relationship with John Janssen.

“Really??? I’m not only in shock … I’m completely heartbroken because I thought you were my true friend,” Bellino penned in a text message to King, which she screenshotted and shared via her Instagram Stories. “John is not a narcissist, Meghan. Your information is wrong. I am disgusted and completely hurt by your actions.”