RHOC's Alexis Bellino 'Disgusted' and 'Completely Hurt' By Costar Meghan King's Comments About Her Relationship With John Janssen
Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County will likely be drama-filled, as production for the series just started this week and Alexis Bellino and Meghan King already have beef.
On Wednesday, January 17, Bellino — who was on RHOC from 2009 to 2013 and will reportedly appear on the new season — posted a screenshot from a conversation between herself and King in reference to comments the 39-year-old made about the 47-year-old’s new relationship with John Janssen.
“Really??? I’m not only in shock … I’m completely heartbroken because I thought you were my true friend,” Bellino penned in a text message to King, which she screenshotted and shared via her Instagram Stories. “John is not a narcissist, Meghan. Your information is wrong. I am disgusted and completely hurt by your actions.”
“Maybe read this text to Page [Six] ‘I thought Meghan was my friend and concerned for my vulnerable heart; however she’s actually the one who just chose fame over a friendship to disclose certain private texts that were FALSE and taken out of context,’” the screenshot read.
The text came after King spoke with Page Six earlier this week, where she raised her concerns about Bellino’s romance with Janssen.
“I was texting her like, ‘Be careful — it seems like he’s love bombing,’” King said, noting Bellino thanked her for her “love and support.”
“I’m sure he has a lot of lovely traits, but after being in a narcissistic relationship myself and [having] done a lot of healing from that, I just see things that have been put out willingly by both of them,” the reality TV star continued, adding she has “never met” Janssen. “That kind of lead me to believe that there might be some red flags in the way that John approaches a relationship.”
Bellino continued to rage at King in another Instagram post on Wednesday, where she alluded to King sharing the text messages as part of her “pursuit of fame.”
“Sharing our private texts with the world may be the lowest point yet,” she penned, referring to a 2022 E! News interview in which King claimed she would return to RHOC if she wasn’t rejected from the franchise.
“Find a different friend to use,” Bellino finished.
Bellino’s relationship made headlines when they were first romantically linked in November 2023 because Janssen previously dated another RHOC star — Shannon Beador — from 2019 to 2023.
Though Bellino did not cross paths with Beador on-screen until she made an appearance on the show in 2019, Beador has said in previous interviews that the pair are friends. It was reported that Bellino will allegedly return to the show in light of her new romance.