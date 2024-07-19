'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Fuels Feud With Alexis Bellino Amid Her 'Gross' Romance With John Janssen
Vicki Gunvalson’s claws are out!
The Real Housewives of Orange County star — who has been a cast member since Season 9 — came for costar Alexis Bellino, who returned for Season 18 of the reality TV show despite leaving after Season 8.
Gunvalson, 62, dissed Bellino, 47, in the comments section of an Instagram post, which read, “Do you like having Alexis back on #RHOC?”
The mother-of-two kept her reply short and sweet, writing, “No!”
Gunvalson’s catty comment came seven months after she slammed Bellino for her “gross” romance with pal Shannon Beador’s ex John Janssen.
“Ridiculous and thirsty on both of them,” Gunvalson penned on an Instagram post at the time.
Bellino began dating Janssen in November 2023 after he split from Beador in 2022 following a three-year relationship. Beador, like Gunvalson, has been on the show since Season 9, and the two women have a close relationship.
Despite Gunvalson’s criticism of her romance with Janssen, Bellino exclusively told OK! that she hopes viewers are able to understand their connection while they watch Season 18.
- Shannon Beador's Blunt Confession: Reality Star Reveals Who She Doesn’t Want Back on 'RHOC'
- Tamra Judge Says Shannon Beador 'Needs to Go to Rehab' Following 2023 DUI Arrest — But Claims She 'Hasn't Hit Rock Bottom Yet'
- Alexis Bellino Is 'Excited' for 'RHOC' Viewers to Better 'Understand' Her Romance With John Janssen: 'This Isn't the Easiest Path'
"We were friends, we fell in love, and that's what it is," she gushed. "By the time the season ends, we'll have been together for a year. Then it's like, 'Okay, will people just finally let us be?' Maybe then we'll just get a breath and be able to live happily."
"It's exciting, but it doesn't go without also understanding that this isn't the easiest path that John and I decided to take," the blonde beauty confessed. "We could have dated anybody else. We tried to keep it like that. That's something that I'm excited for everyone to understand. We tried to keep it as a friendship only because we both knew. We're not stupid. We've both been in this industry. We both know what this is going to look like and what could be said about it. We're going be scrutinized, we're going to be shamed, we're going to be cut down. But at the end of the day, our feelings were too strong to not move forward."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As for how filming Season 18 went, she said, "Getting back with the girls has been so fun. When I was on years ago, there were a lot of friendships that ended up strained. I was trying too hard. I was not myself. You'll see a different version of Alexis this time."
"I'm more mature. I'm a woman now, not a girl anymore. I was a girl back then," Bellino added. "A lot has changed in that 14 years. But I think that you will get to see a strong, independent woman this time."