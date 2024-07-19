'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Fuels Feud With Alexis Bellino Amid Her 'Gross' Romance With John Janssen

"We were friends, we fell in love, and that's what it is," she gushed. "By the time the season ends, we'll have been together for a year. Then it's like, 'Okay, will people just finally let us be?' Maybe then we'll just get a breath and be able to live happily."

"It's exciting, but it doesn't go without also understanding that this isn't the easiest path that John and I decided to take," the blonde beauty confessed. "We could have dated anybody else. We tried to keep it like that. That's something that I'm excited for everyone to understand. We tried to keep it as a friendship only because we both knew. We're not stupid. We've both been in this industry. We both know what this is going to look like and what could be said about it. We're going be scrutinized, we're going to be shamed, we're going to be cut down. But at the end of the day, our feelings were too strong to not move forward."