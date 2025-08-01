Alexis Bellino Challenges Katie Ginella to Lie Detector Test Over Shannon Beador Recording Drama
During the current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, a major storyline centers on Katie Ginella recording Shannon Beador and playing the tape for Alexis Bellino. Now, amid the escalating drama, Bellino is calling Ginella’s bluff and demanding she take a lie detector test.
When Bellino, who is engaged to Beador’s ex John Janssen, returned to RHOC for Season 18, she and Beador got into it.
While Beador seemed sympathetic to Ginella and her issues with the ladies on RHOC when Season 19 started, that quickly took a turn when Tamra Judge outed that Ginella had recorded Beador.
Katie Ginella Insists She Did Not Play the Recording for Alexis Bellino
When appearing on Watch What Happens Live on July 31, Ginella addressed claims she had played the recording of Beador for Bellino.
“Only Zaddy Matty heard it,” Ginella said, referring to her husband Matt Ginella, as she completely denied anyone else, including Alexis, had heard it.
"I never showed it to them or played it for them," she said at another point, referring to Alexis and Jennifer Pedranti. "I told them about it."
Katie also defended recording Shannon, saying, "Don't give me a reason to have to."
Alexis Bellino Responds to Katie Ginella
Sharing the clip of what Katie said on her Instagram Story, Alexis wrote, “Setting the record straight… Katie played the voice memo for me.”
“How else would I know about it?” Alexis continued. “I remember the audio crystal clear. I remember where I was sitting because I was worried about the table next to us hearing it.”
Alexis admitted she’s now “worried about Katie’s relationship with the truth,” like the other Housewives are. “I would’ve defended Katie against the other HW’s to my own detriment until her lie tonight against me,” Alexis concluded. “I will never be called a liar. I’ll take a liar detector test, Katie. Will you @katie.ginella? #letsgonow.”
A Bravo Blogger Claimed Katie Ginella Lied
Unfortunately for Katie, Alexis' not the only one calling her out for not telling the truth this season. A woman named Christina Huber, known on social media as “The Bravo Babe,” previously spoke to OK! to insist Katie had called her. This came up on the first episode of Season 19 of RHOC, which Katie initially denied.
“I was in shock and so disappointed that when confronted in the premiere, she lied,” Christina dished. “Lying in her confessional on national television, knowing the screenshots are there, is bizarre. How disrespectful to the producers as well.”
“She AND her husband Matt [Ginella] called me while sitting next to each other,” Christina added. “In the full episode, at the end, it’s a cliffhanger and she refuses to pull out her phone to show our messages, so here I am to expose the truth!”
Two Insiders Share a Different Story About Katie Ginella and the Blogger
Later on in the season, Katie ended up admitting to speaking to Christina and apologized for it.
In the wake of Christina speaking to OK!, two insiders reached out with a different story.
“This attempt to be part of the narrative this season is extremely transparent,” one source said, criticizing Christina’s story. “It’s drama fabricated by someone who is clearly desperate to be part of the conversation. It’s laughable.”
Another insider, who claimed to have intel, insisted Christina is not telling the truth.
“Everyone knows Christina only started speaking to Katie in October,” they shared. “None of this is news to the women. Her take is riddled with misinformation for her own benefit.”