Alexis Bellino Challenges Katie Ginella to Lie Detector Test Over Shannon Beador Recording Drama

During the current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, a major storyline centers on Katie Ginella recording Shannon Beador and playing the tape for Alexis Bellino. Now, amid the escalating drama, Bellino is calling Ginella’s bluff and demanding she take a lie detector test.

When Bellino, who is engaged to Beador’s ex John Janssen, returned to RHOC for Season 18, she and Beador got into it.

While Beador seemed sympathetic to Ginella and her issues with the ladies on RHOC when Season 19 started, that quickly took a turn when Tamra Judge outed that Ginella had recorded Beador.