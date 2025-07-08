'Desperate' Bravo Blogger Torn Apart for 'Fabricating' the Truth About Phone Call Drama With RHOC's Katie Ginella: Sources
Who is telling the truth?
On the first episode of Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which airs on Thursday, July 10, Katie Ginella’s alleged communication with a blogger is uncovered.
Christina Huber, who is known on social media as “The Bravo Babe,” claimed Ginella didn’t call her, but Huber insisted she “told me Tamra [Judge] was evil and if I needed any help or guidance, she was there for me.”
'I Was in Shock'
Huber, who insisted she spoke with Ginella for over a year and a half, provided a screenshot to OK! from her Instagram DMs, showing an audio call was initiated by Ginella.
“I was in shock and so disappointed that when confronted in the premiere, she lied,” Huber added. “Lying in her confessional on national television, knowing the screenshots are there, is bizarre. How disrespectful to the producers as well.”
“She AND her husband Matt [Ginella] called me while sitting next to each other,” Huber reiterated. “In the full episode, at the end, it’s a cliffhanger and she refuses to pull out her phone to show our messages, so here I am to expose the truth!”
'Fabricated Drama'
After the initial story ran, two insiders reached out with a very different tale to tell.
“This attempt to be part of the narrative this season is extremely transparent,” one source said, criticizing Christina’s story. “It’s drama fabricated by someone who is clearly desperate to be part of the conversation. It’s laughable.”
- Katie Ginella Caught 'Lying' in 'RHOC' Season 19 Premiere as Bravo Blogger 'Exposes the Truth' About What Really Happened
- 'RHOC' Newcomer Katie Ginella Has 'Been Called a Liar' as She Films 'Tough' Season, Source Reveals: 'She's Held Her Own'
- Is Katie Ginella Fired From 'RHOC' After Taping Season 19? Inside the Rumors
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Riddled With Misinformation'
Another insider, who claimed to have intel, insisted Christina is not telling the truth.
“Everyone knows Christina only started speaking to Katie in October,” they shared. “None of this is news to the women. Her take is riddled with misinformation for her own benefit.”
A source previously came forward to OK! to reveal Katie had been called out by the other women while filming Season 19.
“It’s been a really hard season for Katie and the women have thrown some wild accusations against her,” a source dished in April. “She’s been called a liar, but she’s 100 percent held her own and not relented.”
'She Is Relentless'
While others may have decided to give up, the insider said Katie continued to film amid the challenges.
“There’s been times she wanted to throw in the towel, but even those who don’t like her have to give her credit — she’s stuck it out and shown she is relentless,” they added.
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 premieres July 10 on Bravo.