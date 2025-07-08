'Desperate' Bravo Blogger Torn Apart for 'Fabricating' the Truth About Phone Call Drama With RHOC's Katie Ginella: Sources

A Bravo Blogger is being torn apart for 'fabricating' the truth about Katie Ginella, multiple sources tell OK!.

Christina Huber , who is known on social media as “ The Bravo Babe ,” claimed Ginella didn’t call her, but Huber insisted she “told me Tamra [ Judge ] was evil and if I needed any help or guidance, she was there for me.”

On the first episode of Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which airs on Thursday, July 10, Katie Ginella ’s alleged communication with a blogger is uncovered.

Christina Huber said she wanted to 'expose' the 'truth' about what happened with Katie Ginella.

Huber, who insisted she spoke with Ginella for over a year and a half, provided a screenshot to OK! from her Instagram DMs, showing an audio call was initiated by Ginella.

“I was in shock and so disappointed that when confronted in the premiere, she lied,” Huber added. “Lying in her confessional on national television, knowing the screenshots are there, is bizarre. How disrespectful to the producers as well.”

“She AND her husband Matt [Ginella] called me while sitting next to each other,” Huber reiterated. “In the full episode, at the end, it’s a cliffhanger and she refuses to pull out her phone to show our messages, so here I am to expose the truth!”