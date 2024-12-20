NEWS Alexis Bellino Not 'Shocked' After Being Fired From 'The Real Housewives of Orange County': 'Nobody Wants the Rejection' Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram Alexis Bellino was feuding with Shannon Beador for most of Season 18.

Alexis Bellino won’t be returning for Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. On Friday, December 20, the star revealed she is done with the series after appearing as a “friend of the Housewives” for Season 18.

Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram Alexis Bellino was on 'RHOC' as a full-time cast memeber from Season 5 to Season 8 and returned as a 'friend of' for Season 18.

“I was not asked back next season,” the 47-year-old said on the “Going Rogue” podcast. The reality TV star — who feuded with Shannon Beador in Season 18 — was originally a full-time cast member from Season 5 to Season 8.

The two women have a particularly rocky relationship as Bellino started dating Beador’s ex John Janssen. The couple has since gotten engaged. “I can’t say it came as a shock. It did not come as a shock,” she said of her firing, noting it was a “hard conversation” to have with Bravo.

Source: MEGA Alexis Bellino's fiancé, John Janssen, dated Shannon Beador before their engagement.

Bellino added, “Nobody wants the rejection,” but pointed out this was not the first time she’d been asked to leave the show. “It already happened to me. It happened to me in Season 8. I’ve been there, done that!” she stated.

In addition to sharing the news on the podcast, Bellino also made an Instagram post about her exit. “When one door closes, another one opens. Romans 8:28 ‘And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him.’ Love my girls and wishing them the best season yet.💖 Comments are on now. Please be respectful of my kids reading your hate,” the mother-of-three penned.

Source: MEGA 'When one door closes, another one opens,' Alexis Bellino wrote about her 'RHOC' exit.

In response to the upload, trolls came after Bellino. “Do your kids watch the hate you spew on the show?” one person queried, while another stated, “I’m sure your kids were so proud watching you on TV threatening a person with extortion!”

“Seriously? You didn’t give a rats a-- about Shannon’s kids…goodbye Alexis and Johnny J . Your 15 minutes of fame are over, or is that 15 years??😂😂😂😂😂,” a third quipped, as a fourth said, “Quoting scriptures, really?? 😂.” While the people in Bellino’s comments section don’t seem to want her back, comedian Heather McDonald was a fan of the blonde beauty’s Season 18 return.

Source: MEGA 'I’ve been there, done that!' Alexis Bellino said of the firing, referencing how she was not asked back after Season 8.