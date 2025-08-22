or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Alexis Bellino
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino Being Eyed for Full Time Return in Season 20: Source

Photo of Alexis Bellino
Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

Alexis Bellino is being eyed to return to 'RHOC' in a full time role for Season 20, according to a new report.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Updated 3:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Bellino departed The Real Housewives of Orange County for a second time after Season 18, but according to a new report, she may be returning for next year’s landmark Season 20.

An outlet detailed that production has “begun eyeing” Bellino to come back to follow her “pre- and post-marital journey with John Janssen.”

Article continues below advertisement

Executives Decided to Side With Shannon This Year

Photo of Shannon Beador
Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram

Shannon Beador has had 'frequent emotional meltdowns,' according to a report.

During Season 18, Bellino constantly clashed with Shannon Beador over Janssen, as Janssen and Beador were an item before he moved on with Bellino.

The intel from Bravo and Cocktails noted that executives decided to side with Beador this year but are now viewing their choice “differently” since Beador has been “increasingly difficult to film with.”

Specifically, they said that she’s been having “frequent emotional meltdowns” and “refusing to reconcile with certain castmates.”

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Beador 'Gave an Ultimatum That She Would Absolutely Not Return If Alexis Came Back'

Photo of Alexis Bellino
Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

An insider previously dished Shannon Beador 'gave an ultimatum' and refused to return to 'RHOC' if Alexis Bellino did.

As OK! exclusively reported on July 29, an insider revealed Beador “gave an ultimatum that she would absolutely not return if Alexis came back."

According to the source, many thought Season 18 would be Beador’s last due to her “bad treatment of the crew,” but she insisted “her behavior was caused by what the show was putting her through by bringing Alexis back.”

“Despite Shannon succeeding in getting Alexis booted off the show, her behavior has not changed,” the insider concluded.

Bravo and Cocktails mentioned Bellino would ideally join Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. They also shared that Gretchen Rossi is expected to appear as a “friend of.”

MORE ON:
Alexis Bellino

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Alexis Bellino Left 'RHOC' for the Second Time

Photo of Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino
Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

Since leaving 'RHOC' after Season 18, Alexis Bellino has remained close with Tamra Judge.

Bellino announced she was leaving RHOC in 2024 during an appearance on the “Going Rogue” podcast.

"I was not asked back next season,” she explicitly confessed at the time. “I can’t say it came as a shock; it did not come as a shock. It was a hard conversation… I guess I wasn’t really prepared [because] I didn’t think contracts were coming out — like, I thought we had more time. [So] it was a shock when the call came, but I was never shocked about that information.”

“I mean nobody wants the rejection, and no one wants to [hear] you’re not asked back,” she added. “But it already happened to me. It happened to me in Season 8. I’ve been there, done that!”

Alexis Bellino Got Engaged to John Janssen

Photo of John Janssen and Alexis Bellino
Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen got engaged in 2024.

Prior to leaving RHOC, Bellino confirmed she was engaged to Janssen on August 28, 2024, writing she was on “cloud 9.”

“Celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you,” she happily captioned a post. “Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together. And the answer is 100000000% yes.”

The blonde bombshell recently celebrated her wedding shower. Judge was in attendance for the festivities, as the two have remained close after Bellino's departure from Bravo.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.