REALITY TV NEWS 'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino Being Eyed for Full Time Return in Season 20: Source Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram Alexis Bellino is being eyed to return to 'RHOC' in a full time role for Season 20, according to a new report. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Updated 3:59 p.m. ET

Alexis Bellino departed The Real Housewives of Orange County for a second time after Season 18, but according to a new report, she may be returning for next year’s landmark Season 20. An outlet detailed that production has “begun eyeing” Bellino to come back to follow her “pre- and post-marital journey with John Janssen.”

Executives Decided to Side With Shannon This Year

Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram Shannon Beador has had 'frequent emotional meltdowns,' according to a report.

During Season 18, Bellino constantly clashed with Shannon Beador over Janssen, as Janssen and Beador were an item before he moved on with Bellino. The intel from Bravo and Cocktails noted that executives decided to side with Beador this year but are now viewing their choice “differently” since Beador has been “increasingly difficult to film with.” Specifically, they said that she’s been having “frequent emotional meltdowns” and “refusing to reconcile with certain castmates.”

Shannon Beador 'Gave an Ultimatum That She Would Absolutely Not Return If Alexis Came Back'

Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram An insider previously dished Shannon Beador 'gave an ultimatum' and refused to return to 'RHOC' if Alexis Bellino did.

As OK! exclusively reported on July 29, an insider revealed Beador “gave an ultimatum that she would absolutely not return if Alexis came back." According to the source, many thought Season 18 would be Beador’s last due to her “bad treatment of the crew,” but she insisted “her behavior was caused by what the show was putting her through by bringing Alexis back.” “Despite Shannon succeeding in getting Alexis booted off the show, her behavior has not changed,” the insider concluded. Bravo and Cocktails mentioned Bellino would ideally join Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. They also shared that Gretchen Rossi is expected to appear as a “friend of.”

When Alexis Bellino Left 'RHOC' for the Second Time

Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram Since leaving 'RHOC' after Season 18, Alexis Bellino has remained close with Tamra Judge.

Bellino announced she was leaving RHOC in 2024 during an appearance on the “Going Rogue” podcast. "I was not asked back next season,” she explicitly confessed at the time. “I can’t say it came as a shock; it did not come as a shock. It was a hard conversation… I guess I wasn’t really prepared [because] I didn’t think contracts were coming out — like, I thought we had more time. [So] it was a shock when the call came, but I was never shocked about that information.” “I mean nobody wants the rejection, and no one wants to [hear] you’re not asked back,” she added. “But it already happened to me. It happened to me in Season 8. I’ve been there, done that!”

Alexis Bellino Got Engaged to John Janssen

Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram Alexis Bellino and John Janssen got engaged in 2024.