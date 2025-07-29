Shannon Beador 'Gave an Ultimatum' That She Would Not Return to Season 19 of 'RHOC' If Alexis Bellino 'Came Back': Source
After making a splash with her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County on Season 18, an insider exclusively confirmed to OK! Alexis Bellino did not come back to the show because of drama with Shannon Beador.
When Bellino returned to RHOC, fireworks immediately exploded between her and Beador due to the former dating the latter's ex John Janssen. As the season progressed, Bellino claimed to have compromising video footage of Beador from the night of her infamous DUI arrest, which only further set off Beador.
Shannon Beador's Ultimatum Involving Alexis Bellino
“Shannon gave an ultimatum that she would absolutely not return if Alexis came back,” an insider dished.
Prior to her going against Bellino, the source noted many people thought last season was going to be Beador’s “last” due to her "bad treatment of the crew."
“She used the excuse that her behavior was caused by what the show was putting her through by bringing Alexis back,” they added.
“Despite Shannon succeeding in getting Alexis booted off the show, her behavior has not changed,” the source concluded.
Aleixs Bellino Announced Her 'RHOC' Departure
In December 2024, Bellino confirmed she would not be returning to the show on the “Going Rogue” podcast, admitting it was “a little bit of relief.”
"I was not asked back next season,” she explicitly stated at the time. “I can’t say it came as a shock; it did not come as a shock. It was a hard conversation… I guess I wasn’t really prepared [because] I didn’t think contracts were coming out – like, I thought we had more time. [So] it was a shock when the call came, but I was never shocked about that information.”
“I mean nobody wants the rejection, and no one wants to [hear] you’re not asked back,” she added. “But it already happened to me. It happened to me in Season 8. I’ve been there, done that!”
Alexis Bellino's Instagram Post
Bellino also took to Instagram to confirm she would be leaving RHOC again, writing, “When one door closes, another one opens. Romans 8:28 ‘And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him.’"
"Love my girls and wishing them the best season yet," she added. "💖Comments are on now. Please be respectful of my kids reading your hate. #bekind.”
Alexis and John Got Engaged
Bellino confirmed she was engaged to Janssen on August 28, 2024, writing she was on “cloud 9.”
“Celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you,” she gushed at the time. “Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together. And the answer is 100000000% yes.”