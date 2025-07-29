Shannon Beador 'Gave an Ultimatum' That She Would Not Return to Season 19 of 'RHOC' If Alexis Bellino 'Came Back': Source

Shannon Beador 'gave an ultimatum' that she would not return to 'RHOC' if Alexis Bellino 'came back,' a source dished to OK!.

When Bellino returned to RHOC, fireworks immediately exploded between her and Beador due to the former dating the latter's ex John Janssen . As the season progressed, Bellino claimed to have compromising video footage of Beador from the night of her infamous DUI arrest, which only further set off Beador.

After making a splash with her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County on Season 18, an insider exclusively confirmed to OK! Alexis Bellino did not come back to the show because of drama with Shannon Beador.

Shsannon Beador allegedly treated the crew so badly during Season 18, people thought it was going to be her last season, according to an insider.

“Shannon gave an ultimatum that she would absolutely not return if Alexis came back,” an insider dished.

Prior to her going against Bellino, the source noted many people thought last season was going to be Beador’s “last” due to her "bad treatment of the crew."

“She used the excuse that her behavior was caused by what the show was putting her through by bringing Alexis back,” they added.

“Despite Shannon succeeding in getting Alexis booted off the show, her behavior has not changed,” the source concluded.