Officially Done: Alexis Bledel Finalizes Split From Vincent Kartheiser After Eight Years Of Marriage
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are officially divorced. Despite news of their split being made public mere days ago, the Gilmore Girls star and the Mad Men actor's break up has been finalized by a judge.
According to court documents, the judgement was entered on Monday, August 29, with the court making it official on Tuesday, August 30.
The former flames, who share a 6-year-old son whose name they have not made public, have kept their marriage extremely private after tying the knot in 2014. Bledel and Kartheiser first met in 2012 on the set of the hit AMC show and got engaged the following year.
“It’s something I realized about the most important things in my life. If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it,” the Titans actor explained in a 2014 interview with Vulture about his personal life.
“It cheapens it. It weakens it. And it’s magical, love, and all of that is … profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn’t feel right," Kartheiser noted of his and the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress' decision to stay out of the limelight.
Despite busy schedules with their respective acting careers, both stars seemed to be making married life work for a long period of time. “The most important thing, for us, is to make sure that we see each other in the flesh at least once every 10 days,” the father-of-one said of his relationship with Bledel in 2012. "All the other stuff is good, like FaceTime and the texting … I love seeing her. You gotta make the flight!”