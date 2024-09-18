Alfonso Ribeiro Debuts 20-Pound Weight Loss on Season 33 Premiere of 'DWTS': Watch
Alfonso Ribeiro looked like a million bucks while hosting Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, September 17.
Ribeiro, 52, stepped onto the DWTS stage alongside co-host Julianne Hough, 36, looking noticeably slimmer, surprising the audience with his new appearance.
Before the season kick-off, the artist opened up about his health journey.
“And I’ve lost 20 pounds, so now I’m like, ‘Oh, I think I might look a little better when they ask me to do some of the little dances in the opening numbers.’ So you know, I am ready to rock,” the star told People in August.
“It should be a fantastic season,” he added.
The DWTS Season 19 winner revealed his eating regimen in order to achieve his goals. “It’s called a Repair Bite Diet. It’s designed to basically shore up your gut and your stomach lining,” the TV personality told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 4.
“Twenty pounds, one month. No gym,” he added. “That’s how you do it.”
- Alfonso Ribeiro Rejects Claim Tyler Perry Should 'Revamp' His Career: 'I Don't Need or Ever Want That Man to Do Anything for Me'
- 'DWTS' Viewers Call For Tyra Banks To Be Fired After String Of Awkward Blunders
- Alfonso Ribeiro Wants Fans To Give Tyra Banks The 'Chance To Reset' After Making Some Mistakes On 'DWTS': 'It's Not One Person's Fault'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Tick actor added that the foods allowed in the dietary program are “basically not inflammatory,” allowing the body to slim down naturally without any additional effort.
Before his revelation about his special diet, Ribeiro gave only a few details about his lifestyle changes.
He previously talked about his wife, Angela Unkrich, 43, and her enthusiasm for healthy eating, which she shares on Instagram.
He also shared how his family changed their diet eight years following a health condition with one of his kids.
"He had a health issue and we learned how to feed him," he shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He added, "We live a completely non-toxic life where we don’t eat any sugar, gluten-free, corn-free, dairy-free, oats-free, anything that makes you swollen, we typically stay away from."
The Love Wrecked actor previously gave insight into how he keeps in tip-top shape. In 2021, the America’s Funniest Home Video host posted on Facebook that he lost six pounds and “gained muscle in the areas I’ve wanted, and lost an inch around my waist as I am in the early stages of achieving my personal fitness goals.”