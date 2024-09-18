or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Alfonso Ribeiro
OK LogoHEALTH

Alfonso Ribeiro Debuts 20-Pound Weight Loss on Season 33 Premiere of 'DWTS': Watch

alfonso ribeiro debuts pound weight loss season premiere dwts
Source: ABC

Alfonso Ribeiro showed off his 20-pound weight loss during the premiere of 'DWTS' Season 33 on September 17.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Alfonso Ribeiro looked like a million bucks while hosting Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, September 17.

Article continues below advertisement
alfonso ribeiro debuts pound weight loss season premiere dwts
Source: ABC

The TV host showed off his slimmer physique while hosting 'DWTS.'

Article continues below advertisement

Ribeiro, 52, stepped onto the DWTS stage alongside co-host Julianne Hough, 36, looking noticeably slimmer, surprising the audience with his new appearance.

Article continues below advertisement
alfonso ribeiro debuts pound weight loss season premiere dwts
Source: ABC

The star alongside co-host Julianne Hough.

Article continues below advertisement

Before the season kick-off, the artist opened up about his health journey.

Article continues below advertisement

“And I’ve lost 20 pounds, so now I’m like, ‘Oh, I think I might look a little better when they ask me to do some of the little dances in the opening numbers.’ So you know, I am ready to rock,” the star told People in August.

“It should be a fantastic season,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement
alfonso ribeiro debuts pound weight loss season premiere dwts
Source: ABC

The actor revealed how he slimmed down.

Article continues below advertisement

The DWTS Season 19 winner revealed his eating regimen in order to achieve his goals. “It’s called a Repair Bite Diet. It’s designed to basically shore up your gut and your stomach lining,” the TV personality told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 4.

“Twenty pounds, one month. No gym,” he added. “That’s how you do it.”

MORE ON:
Alfonso Ribeiro

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Tick actor added that the foods allowed in the dietary program are “basically not inflammatory,” allowing the body to slim down naturally without any additional effort.

Article continues below advertisement

Before his revelation about his special diet, Ribeiro gave only a few details about his lifestyle changes.

He previously talked about his wife, Angela Unkrich, 43, and her enthusiasm for healthy eating, which she shares on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
alfonso ribeiro debuts pound weight loss season premiere dwts
Source: ABC

The 'DWTS' alum shared how he changed his diet following a health condition with one of his kids.

Article continues below advertisement

He also shared how his family changed their diet eight years following a health condition with one of his kids.

"He had a health issue and we learned how to feed him," he shared.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "We live a completely non-toxic life where we don’t eat any sugar, gluten-free, corn-free, dairy-free, oats-free, anything that makes you swollen, we typically stay away from."

The Love Wrecked actor previously gave insight into how he keeps in tip-top shape. In 2021, the America’s Funniest Home Video host posted on Facebook that he lost six pounds and “gained muscle in the areas I’ve wanted, and lost an inch around my waist as I am in the early stages of achieving my personal fitness goals.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.