Rebel Wilson Didn't Start Her 'Health Journey' Until Doctor Admitted Losing Weight Would Give Her a 'Better Chance' at Having a Baby
Rebel Wilson's weight loss changed her life in more ways than one.
In a new interview, the actress admitted she didn't start taking her health seriously until a fertility doctor informed her that dropping a few pounds could help the star become a parent one day.
"He was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance of having a child if you were healthy,’" the Aussie star recalled to a news outlet. "It kind of really hit a nerve, that [it] could prevent me from having a child. I did have to go through this whole health journey in order to get my daughter, Royce."
The Rebel Rising author, 44, noted that when it comes to shaping up, "there's no magic fix."
"I’d been on diets [and] I’ve been really good [about] exercising pretty much my entire life," she shared. "For me, it was the emotional element that I’d never looked at. I’d kind of been, like, ‘Emotions … Ugh, I don’t want to talk about things.’"
"It's good to value yourself and be healthy, [but] you don’t have to be obsessive," Wilson added.
In a previous interview, the Pitch Perfect scene-stealer admitted she tried weight-loss drugs like Ozempic but decided to quit. While some people are against the medication, Wilson explained, "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good."
In the end, going the natural route helped her and fiancé Ramona Agruma welcome their first baby via surrogate in late 2022.
"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗," Wilson announced via social media at the time.
"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" the comedic star declared. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"
"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable," the actress concluded. "I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗."
Us Weekly spoke to Wilson.