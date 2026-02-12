or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Alfonso Ribeiro
OK LogoNEWS

Alfonso Ribeiro Recalls His 'Last Goodbye' With James Van Der Beek at His Bedside Before His Tragic Death

split of Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek.
Source: mega; @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram

Alfonso Ribeiro recalled his 'last goodbye' with his late friend James Van Der Beek.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alfonso Ribeiro got candid about his final interaction with his pal James Van Der Beek, who died on Wednesday, February 11, of cancer.

"This was taken by @vanderkimberly just a few minutes before I said my last goodbye. My last moment was making him laugh one last time. I really miss him already," the Dancing With the Stars host, 54, wrote via Instagram one day later.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The 'DWTS' host shared his final photo with the star.
Source: @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram

The 'DWTS' host shared his final photo with the star.

Of course, people immediately flocked to the comments section to send their well-wishes to the actor.

Derek Hough's wife, Hayley Erbert, wrote, "I’m so sorry Al 💔 Sending you so much love," while another said, "I love you, Alf. My heart is with you.What a blessing for you to have both shared this beautiful friendship. ❤️."

Amanda Kloots added, "Oh my friend. Sending you lots of love right now. Those moments are so hard and yet so beautiful at the same time. Unforgettable ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

image of The 'Dawson's Creek' star died at 48 years old from cancer.
Source: mega

The 'Dawson's Creek' star died at 48 years old from cancer.

As OK! previously reported, the Dawson's Creek star died at 48 years old after battling Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, shared the news on social media.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

MORE ON:
Alfonso Ribeiro

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of The comedian said he's 'broken right now.'
Source: @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram

The comedian said he's 'broken right now.'

The comedian, who revealed he's the godfather of James' daughter, Gwendolyn, previously shared an emotional tribute to James.

"I’m so broken right now with the passing of my friend @vanderjames today," he began. "He was my true friend brother and life guide."

"I will always hold my role as Gwen’s Goddie daddy as one of the most important roles of my life," he continued. "I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me. Being able to say goodbye this weekend will always live with me. RIP my brother. RIP."

image of The late actor was first diagnosed in 202.
Source: mega

The late actor was first diagnosed in 202.

James was first diagnosed in 2023 and shared the diagnosis with People one year later.

"I have colorectal cancer,” he revealed at the time. “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.