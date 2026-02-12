Alfonso Ribeiro Recalls His 'Last Goodbye' With James Van Der Beek at His Bedside Before His Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement

Alfonso Ribeiro got candid about his final interaction with his pal James Van Der Beek, who died on Wednesday, February 11, of cancer. "This was taken by @vanderkimberly just a few minutes before I said my last goodbye. My last moment was making him laugh one last time. I really miss him already," the Dancing With the Stars host, 54, wrote via Instagram one day later.

Source: @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram The 'DWTS' host shared his final photo with the star.

Of course, people immediately flocked to the comments section to send their well-wishes to the actor. Derek Hough's wife, Hayley Erbert, wrote, "I’m so sorry Al 💔 Sending you so much love," while another said, "I love you, Alf. My heart is with you.What a blessing for you to have both shared this beautiful friendship. ❤️." Amanda Kloots added, "Oh my friend. Sending you lots of love right now. Those moments are so hard and yet so beautiful at the same time. Unforgettable ❤️."

Source: mega The 'Dawson's Creek' star died at 48 years old from cancer.

As OK! previously reported, the Dawson's Creek star died at 48 years old after battling Stage 3 colorectal cancer. Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, shared the news on social media. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Source: @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram The comedian said he's 'broken right now.'

The comedian, who revealed he's the godfather of James' daughter, Gwendolyn, previously shared an emotional tribute to James. "I’m so broken right now with the passing of my friend @vanderjames today," he began. "He was my true friend brother and life guide." "I will always hold my role as Gwen’s Goddie daddy as one of the most important roles of my life," he continued. "I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me. Being able to say goodbye this weekend will always live with me. RIP my brother. RIP."

Source: mega The late actor was first diagnosed in 202.