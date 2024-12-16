Ali Fedotowsky Says Appearing on 'Special Forces' 'Changed' Her Life: 'It's So Much Harder Than You Think!'

Ali Fedotowsky wasn't sure she would ever return to reality TV again after going on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, however, when she got offered to appear on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, she couldn't resist.

"My agent called me, and she's like, 'I got this offer for you to be on Special Forces, but my assumption is it's a no.' When we moved out of L.A. four years ago, and I was working for Hallmark then, and I said to my agent, 'I'm done with TV, I just want to move to Nashville and have a quiet life with my family. I don't want to do it anymore,' but when she called, I was like, 'Actually, you caught me in a midlife crisis, so I'm in!' I immediately started training," the star, 40, who teamed up with Orgain, the No. 1 plant protein powder brand in the U.S., to bring healthier, protein-packed, better for you twists to your favorite festive recipes, exclusively tells OK!.