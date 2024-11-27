Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Breaks Down in Tears Over Their 'Public Breakup' in 'Special Forces' Trailer: Watch
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole made a rare comment about their split during an upcoming appearance on season 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.
In the preview of the Fox show, which debuts on January 8, the influencer is introduced to the cast, including Denise Richards, Brody Jenner, Trista Sutter and more, as her voiceover says: ""Going through a public breakup, it's been overwhelming."
In another clip, one contestant asks Nicole, 32, who her ex is, and she whispers the football star's name.
This is hardly the first time Nicole, who dated Kelce, 34, from 2017 to 2022, has brought up the Kansas City tight end, who has been with Taylor Swift since the summer of 2023.
In October 2024, she brought up how she's faced backlash since Kelce moved on with the pop star, 34.
"I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn't impact me, it does. Even to this day," Nicole said during an episode of Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast.
"You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I'll never be a talented person and I have no career,” she added.
When asked why she was receiving those types of messages, Nicole said, "I don't know. I think that there's something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it's unfortunate because I've never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash."
After Kelce and Nicole went their separate ways, Nicole is now "moving forward," which includes unfollowing friends Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Instagram.
"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people," she previously told People in 2023. "The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."
At the time, the content creator made it clear that Brittany "knows that I love her."
"That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight," she continued. "But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there. I still love my KC people and my KC community so much. But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."