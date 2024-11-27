Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Breaks Down in Tears Over Their 'Public Breakup' in 'Special Forces' Trailer: Watch

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole made a rare comment about their split during an upcoming appearance on season 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

In the preview of the Fox show, which debuts on January 8, the influencer is introduced to the cast, including Denise Richards, Brody Jenner, Trista Sutter and more, as her voiceover says: ""Going through a public breakup, it's been overwhelming."

In another clip, one contestant asks Nicole, 32, who her ex is, and she whispers the football star's name.