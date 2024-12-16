NEWS Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole 'Excited' for People to See Her 'Vulnerable' Side on 'Special Forces' After Dealing With Social Media Hate Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram;mega Kayla Nicole said her 'public' breakup from Travis Kelce was 'overwhelming.'

Kayla Nicole's social media feed has been flooded with rude remarks since her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce started getting serious with Taylor Swift, and while the hate used to bother her, the model revealed competing on the upcoming season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test helped her see the bigger picture in life.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Kayla Nicole said competing on 'Special Forces' helped her deal with social media hate.

"God, I think that put things in full perspective, that social media is literally just that. Social media, words on the internet and experiences like this put life into perspective," the Instagram star, 33, told a news outlet. "Like, there’s people in the real world that are doing this on a daily basis to save lives. So the little tweets and the headlines could mean nothing to me when you’re put in an environment like this."

Source: mega Travis Kelce's ex said viewers will see her 'vulnerable side' on the TV series.

Nicole insisted she's "the opposite of being afraid of what people are going to see" when they tune in. "I’m actually excited for people to see us stripped down, raw, vulnerable. I think people in general, the general public, need to be reminded that we’re all humans, right? We all have very real emotions," the TV journalist shared. "And I’m excited about that element [of] allowing us to be human."

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Nicole cried over her breakup from Kelce on the show.

Nicole hadn't done any kind of reality TV before, but she was enticed by the program after watching Season 1 with her sisters. "I looked at them and I’m like, ‘So what do you guys think? Like, should I do this?’ They’re like, ‘First of all, this is insanity. But also, you’re the most insane person that I know. And if anybody could do this, you could do it,’" the Pepperdine University alum spilled. "They believed in me from the jump, which was really nice, but they thought that it was insane."

Source: mega The exes dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

"Sometimes you get into a little bit of like a cruise control mode in life and you need to shake things up," she explained of joining the series. "This was definitely that. And I think, too, I wanted to just prove to myself that when I’m tested, I can push myself to the furthest limit. And I’m really, really a lot stronger than I even knew that I was."