Any Cosmo girl would have known… Elle Woods is back! Reese Witherspoon is returning as America’s favorite Gemini vegetarian in Legally Blonde 3.

MGM studios official account tweeted out the fabulous news and gave us a release date.

“Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case. #LegallyBlonde3 #ElleWoods @ReeseW,” the tweet read.

Yes, we have to wait two more years, but all good things take time. Witherspoon first teased fans with the news about the upcoming film all the way back in June 2018. The actress took to Instagram to make the announcement: “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3” was in the works. In the video, the blonde beauty wore Elle’s unforgettable sequined hot pink bikini, and leisurely sunbathed on a pool floatie.

The release date was announced following the cast’s virtual reunion on Tuesday to benefit World Central Kitchen. The Big Little Lies actress even recreated the legendary “bend and snap” scene with costar Jennifer Coolidge during the event.

Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Ali Larter and Holland Taylor all hopped on a Zoom call to take part in the online gathering to reminisce about the iconic film that has inspired little girls around the world to not take any crap from men.

“Of all the movies that I’ve made, there is one that comes up more than any other and that is Legally Blonde,” Witherspoon said during the reunion. “And I think that’s because Elle Woods. I think she just inspired people to believe in themselves. She just has a true sense of herself and she always wants to see the best in others.”

Witherspoon added that her fearless character “inspired her to always keep an open mind and to be an advocate for myself and for other people in this world.”

The original Legally Blonde was released in 2001 and became an instant classic. Witherspoon starred as the unflappable Elle Woods, a sorority girl hell bent on winning back her ex by getting a degree from Harvard Law School. In the process, she overcame stereotypes and obstacles to become a successful lawyer through fearlessness and fierce fashion. The franchise went on to release Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde in 2003.