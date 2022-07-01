It's shaping up to be Aliana Lohan's year! The 28-year-old star has just released a music video for her track "Without You," but don't expect to see any of the typical flashy outfits or skin-baring outfits. Instead, the powerful track and accompanying video focuses on adolescent bullying.

"My single Without You is available now!" Lohan announced in an Instagram post. "I wrote this song reminding you that you are never alone. Always know that. Xo Aliana."