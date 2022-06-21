She's Back! Dina Lohan Confirms New Music From Lindsay Lohan Is Coming

In February, the Freaky Friday alum announced her comeback. “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” Christina Rogers, Netflix’s Director Independent Film, said about the flick. “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

Then, it was revealed that Lohan would be expanding her partnership with Netflix.

"The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!" Netflix tweeted one month later.