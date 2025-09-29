Erratic Alice Evans Seen Verbally Harassing Elderly Neighbor as Troubled Actress' Drama With Ex Ioan Gruffudd Rages On

Article continues below advertisement

Alice Evans' behavior is continuing to cause concern. As the actress' legal drama with ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd continues, a video surfaced online allegedly showing her trying to get into her neighbor's apartment. The clip was captured via a Ring doorbell camera.

Alice Evans' Feud With Her Neighbor

Source: mega A Ring doorbell video appears to show Alice Evans yelling and cursing at her neighbor.

In the footage shared on a Reddit thread, Evans, 57, told her neighbor she's calling 911 because she wouldn't answer the door. "I'm calling 911, You need to stop. You need to f----- stop. You've harassed me for six weeks. Open the door," the British star stated in the video, demanding she open the door several more times. A woman then asks her through a speaker, "What do you want?"

Source: mega The actress claimed she's the victim of harassment from her neighbor.

The woman on the audio mentioned something about social media, which confused Evans, who went over and covered the Ring camera with her hand. "You do not want to live in peace!" the mom-of-two insisted, to which the other lady replied, "I do!" "Then why do you leave notes on my car then, b----?" Evans retorted, to which the neighbor claimed Evans "blocked" her car in. The two begin to curse and yell at each other, and after about two minutes, it appears Evans may have entered the person's home.

Source: mega Ioan Gruffudd received a three-year restraining order against Alice Evans.

"You want to f--- people's lives up," Evans told her, to which the other woman can be heard calling the police. The 102 Dalmatians star is then seen back in the hallway and tells the neighbor, "You are a f------ pain for everybody. Do you know that? Everybody hates you." "You are a scary old woman," Evans added before walking away. One person on Reddit claimed the incident occurred at 2 in the morning.

Alive Evans and Ioan Gruffudd's Messy Divorce

Source: mega The mom-of-two has been at war with ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd since their divorce.

Evans has been involved in legal drama ever since she and her former spouse, who wed in 2007, filed for divorce in 2021. The following year, the Titanic actor, 51, was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her, which then turned into a permanent, three-year restraining order. She faced charges for breaking the order two times, but they were ultimately dismissed.

Alice Evans Requests More Child Support

Source: mega Evans requested more child support in 2025.

The actress, who has custody of their two children, took Gruffudd to court in July, as she requested more child support than the monthly $4,500 she currently receives, as she alleged she could be homeless if she doesn't get additional funds. She even launched a GoFundMe in order to reportedly make ends meet. She was seen entering the courthouse solo while her ex attended with his pregnant wife, Bianca Wallace.

Source: mega Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace married in 2025.