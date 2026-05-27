Alix Earle Puts Her Bikini Body on Display After Running Into Ex Braxton Berrios: Photos

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Alix Earle is serving up serious swimsuit envy in Miami. The social media star gave followers a peek inside her glamorous Florida getaway by sharing a series of sizzling snaps featuring yacht days, poolside moments and plenty of barely-there swimwear. From daytime boat rides to emotional late-night reflections, Earle’s trip seemed to include a little bit of everything.

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Source: @alixearle/Instagram Alix Earle showed off her toned bikini body while enjoying a glamorous Miami getaway.

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In one standout photo, the influencer posed in a tiny gold bikini while snapping a mirror selfie that showed off her toned physique. Another shot captured her lounging on a yacht in a blue-and-white bikini set paired with futuristic sunglasses as the ocean stretched out behind her. “miami maxxing,” she captioned the post.

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The TikTok star also posted a nighttime pool selfie while holding a drink and rocking another skimpy swimsuit look. Her glowing skin and beachy waves perfectly matched the relaxed Miami vibe. Throughout the trip, Earle kept her style effortlessly trendy, pairing tiny athletic shorts with a cropped white T-shirt while walking around the city.

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Fans quickly filled the comments section with compliments over the stunning photos. “Obsessed,” one follower wrote. Another added, “too perfect 🔥.” “Body maxxing ⌛️,” a third fan gushed. “The first pic is so good omg,” a fourth chimed in.

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Source: @alixearle/Instagram The influencer shared several sizzling swimsuit photos, including a gold bikini mirror selfie.

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“Crymaxxing,” Earle, 25, admitted while revealing her “eyes are a tad bit puffy” from crying. “Obviously, I saw my ex tonight, but we’re on good terms, so it was normal and fine and we were joking around with each other,” she explained. “It was funny and fun, and then it wasn’t. It kept turning into me looking around the place the whole night like, ‘Hmm, where is he?’ I think that really sucked, catching myself doing that. I think it’s hard when you see someone for a second and it’s like fun and normal, but that’s just a dose of it, and then that’s done. That started to hit me.”

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Source: @alixearle/Instagram Alix Earle also opened up about getting emotional after unexpectedly running into ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios.

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The “Hot Mess With Alix Earle” host confessed she became emotional after the interaction despite trying to stay positive. “Sometimes you just can’t help it. Sometimes you’re just a girl and sometimes water just falls out of your eyes. Sometimes that happens and that’s OK,” she shared. “I did the responsible thing and called myself a car home and cried to my dog.”

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As OK! previously reported, Earle and Berrios reportedly “mutually agreed” to end their relationship in December 2025 after dating for two years. “The majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate,” an insider shared at the time, noting that Earle was busy competing on Dancing With the Stars while Berrios focused on the NFL season.

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The content creator later confirmed the split in a TikTok video posted on December 13, 2025. “Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me,” Earle revealed.

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Source: @alixearle/TikTok;MEGA Alix Earle and Braxton Barrios reportedly ended their two-year relationship in late 2025.