Alix Earle Puts Her Bikini Body on Display After Running Into Ex Braxton Berrios: Photos
May 27 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET
Alix Earle is serving up serious swimsuit envy in Miami.
The social media star gave followers a peek inside her glamorous Florida getaway by sharing a series of sizzling snaps featuring yacht days, poolside moments and plenty of barely-there swimwear. From daytime boat rides to emotional late-night reflections, Earle’s trip seemed to include a little bit of everything.
In one standout photo, the influencer posed in a tiny gold bikini while snapping a mirror selfie that showed off her toned physique. Another shot captured her lounging on a yacht in a blue-and-white bikini set paired with futuristic sunglasses as the ocean stretched out behind her.
“miami maxxing,” she captioned the post.
The TikTok star also posted a nighttime pool selfie while holding a drink and rocking another skimpy swimsuit look. Her glowing skin and beachy waves perfectly matched the relaxed Miami vibe.
Throughout the trip, Earle kept her style effortlessly trendy, pairing tiny athletic shorts with a cropped white T-shirt while walking around the city.
Fans quickly filled the comments section with compliments over the stunning photos.
“Obsessed,” one follower wrote.
Another added, “too perfect 🔥.”
“Body maxxing ⌛️,” a third fan gushed.
“The first pic is so good omg,” a fourth chimed in.
The glamorous getaway comes shortly after Earle opened up about an emotional encounter with ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios.
In a “UNGRWM” (un-get ready with me) TikTok video shared on Monday, May 25, the podcast host documented herself getting ready for bed after unexpectedly running into the NFL player during a night out.
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“Crymaxxing,” Earle, 25, admitted while revealing her “eyes are a tad bit puffy” from crying.
“Obviously, I saw my ex tonight, but we’re on good terms, so it was normal and fine and we were joking around with each other,” she explained. “It was funny and fun, and then it wasn’t. It kept turning into me looking around the place the whole night like, ‘Hmm, where is he?’ I think that really sucked, catching myself doing that. I think it’s hard when you see someone for a second and it’s like fun and normal, but that’s just a dose of it, and then that’s done. That started to hit me.”
The “Hot Mess With Alix Earle” host confessed she became emotional after the interaction despite trying to stay positive.
“Sometimes you just can’t help it. Sometimes you’re just a girl and sometimes water just falls out of your eyes. Sometimes that happens and that’s OK,” she shared. “I did the responsible thing and called myself a car home and cried to my dog.”
As OK! previously reported, Earle and Berrios reportedly “mutually agreed” to end their relationship in December 2025 after dating for two years.
“The majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate,” an insider shared at the time, noting that Earle was busy competing on Dancing With the Stars while Berrios focused on the NFL season.
The content creator later confirmed the split in a TikTok video posted on December 13, 2025.
“Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me,” Earle revealed.
“I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place," she continued while reflecting on their time apart. "A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs.”