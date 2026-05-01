Back On? Alix Earle Caught Mingling With Ex Braxton Berrios in Miami 6 Months After Breakup: Watch

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Are Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios an item again? The social media creator, 25, and NFL player, 30, chatted it up at the Sports Illustrated x Authentic Brands Group party at The Surf Club Restaurant in Miami, Fla., on Thursday, April 30. In a viral video shared to TikTok, the exes stood about one foot apart in a large crowd of people.

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Source: MEGA Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios attended the Sports Illustrated x Authentic Brands Group party.

Earle stunned in a bodycon, strapless red leather mini dress, while Berrios wore a simple white, long-sleeved shirt. According to Daily Mail, they arrived at the event separately. A source told the outlet there is no “bad blood” between the celebs despite their “difficult” split in December 2025. “They gave each other a big hug when they saw each other and spoke for about five minutes,” the eyewitness dished, noting they are on “very good terms. The chat was very friendly and both had big smiles on their faces. Neither were with dates.” Their latest outing comes just two weeks after the Houston Texans receiver was spotted grabbing dinner with model Hollie Ford on Wednesday, April 16. They left Birds Street Club in Los Angeles, Calif., together in a G-Wagon, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

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When Did Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Break Up?

Source: MEGA Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios broke up in December 2025.

Earle and Berrios “mutually agreed” on calling it quits last December after two years of dating, per Us Weekly. “The majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate,” an insider told the outlet at the time, as Earle was competing on Dancing With the Stars while Berrios was busy in the NFL season.

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Alix Earle Details Emotional Breakup From Braxton Berrios

Source: MEGA Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios struggled with long distance.

The content creator announced her breakup in a TikTok video on December 13, 2025. “Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me,” Earle revealed. “I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place," she expressed of them taking time apart last year. "A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs.”

Source: MEGA Alix Earle called Braxton Berrios as her 'best friend.'