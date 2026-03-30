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Alix Earle Reveals If She'd Ever Star on 'The Bachelorette' Following Braxton Berrios Split: 'I Like Watching'

Photo of Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Alix Earle revealed whether she'd ever star on 'The Bachelorette' after her split from Braxton Berrios.

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March 30 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

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Alix Earle is not planning on putting her dating life on blast.

During the Monday, March 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the social media star, 25, disclosed whether she would consider starring on The Bachelorette following her split from Braxton Berrios last December.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Alix Earle guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“I wouldn’t. I don’t think that’s my thing. I like watching them, though,” she quipped.

Earle — who broke up with Berrios after over two years of dating — recently teased about finding a potential boyfriend at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15.

“Maybe I’ll get someone’s number or something?” she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “I can meet someone.”

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Image of Alix Earle previously dated Braxton Berrios.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Alix Earle previously dated Braxton Berrios.

However, during the influencer’s Today appearance on Monday, she admitted she didn’t find any success.

“I did [get numbers], but girlfriends. That’s all we need,” Earle said.

The 25-year-old seemed embarrassed about letting her desire to date slip at the event.

“It’s like, foot in mouth. I have to stop oversharing. I’m just not thinking before I speak,” she explained. “But I think that’s one of the things that’s really resonated with my audience in my content. I’m candid out there. Then I see these things, and I’m like, great. This is on the Today Show. Perfect.”

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Alix Earle Explains Why She and Braxton Berrios Split

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Image of Alix Earle was rumored to be dating Tom Brady.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Alix Earle was rumored to be dating Tom Brady.

Earle detailed her breakup with Berrios in an emotional TikTok video on December 13, 2025.

“Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me,” the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed.

The duo struggled as Berrios, 30, traveled with the Houston Texans during the NFL season, while Earle was competing on DWTS from Los Angeles, Calif.

“I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place," she continued. "A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs.”

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Image of Alix Earle is reportedly single.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle is reportedly single.

Earle emphasized, “I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him. And he wasn’t really expecting that of me. I think it was more a me thing but I constantly felt guilty.”

However, there seems to be no ill will between the exes.

“And I love Braxton. He’s my best friend, you know? So it’s been really difficult as we’re trying to go forward with this,” Earle added.

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Is Alix Earle Dating Tom Brady?

Image of Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios struggled with long distance.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios struggled with long distance.

The blonde beauty was rumored to be dating Tom Brady after the pair was spotted getting cozy at a 2025 New Year’s Eve party in St. Barths. They further fueled rumors when they linked up at a pre-Super Bowl party in February, though the celebs have not yet addressed the rumors.

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