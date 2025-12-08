Did Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Break Up? All the Clues Explained
Dec. 8 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
Braxton Berrios Missed 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' love story came to an end after two years of dating.
Rumors of the pair's alleged split first surfaced when the Houston Texans wide receiver missed the Dancing With the Stars finale, where Earle and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were runners-up.
Instead of supporting the influencer in person, Berrios appeared in a pre-recorded video shown during the November 25 broadcast.
"I've watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows," he said. "Good luck. Have fun, babe."
Berrios also took to his Instagram Stories to praise Earle's dance number to a mashup of Nelly Furtado's "Maneater" and Tate McRae's "Sports Car."
"DID YOU SEE THAT!!!" he exclaimed in the post.
On the day of the show's last episode, Earle revealed she had spoken to her then-boyfriend on the phone before her first performance.
"I called him on the way [to DWTS], just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain," she told a news outlet. "He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege, and it's okay to be outside of your comfort zone."
The 24-year-old internet personality gushed about Braxton being incredibly supportive as always.
"He always says this before every game — it's like, if you're nervous, you're doing something right, and I don't know, getting out of your comfort zone. So it was nice to have him just reassure me of that," she added.
Alix Earle Denied Breakup Rumors at the Time
In a TikTok post after the DWTS Season 34 finale, Earle addressed the split speculation as she shared her experience in the dance competition series.
"Ugh I hope u and Braxton are still together," a fan wrote under the update, to which she responded, "He couldn’t come bc of football :(."
Reports Later Confirmed Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' Breakup
Just days after Earle refuted the split buzz, multiple news outlets confirmed she and Braxton had broken up after two years of dating.
"Majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate," another source informed Us Weekly. "They mutually agreed on the split."
Alix Earle Appeared to Hint at Her Split From Braxton Berrios
While Earle still has not directly confirmed the breakup, she seemed to let her transformation do the talking.
The TikTok star uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Stories in which she debuted her blonde hair, prompting fans to think she hinted at their split.
"Blondie is back," she wrote, tagging hair colorist Jacob Schwartz.
Earle also uploaded a video of herself on the balcony of a property in Florida alongside the caption, "Miami we back 🤸🏼🤸🏼🤸🏼."
A New York Giants Rookie Allegedly Slid Into Alix Earle's DMs After Braxton Berrios Split
On December 7, Earle called out a fake DM that showed New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart allegedly sliding into her DMs shortly after her split from Braxton.
"Hey u single now ?" Dart allegedly asked her.
"What is this fake photoshopped DM u guys are posting. 1. That never happened. 2. That wouldn’t be on my story," Earle clarified.