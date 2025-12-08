Did Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Break Up? All the Clues Explained

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios dated for two years before they amicably called it quits.

Rumors of the pair's alleged split first surfaced when the Houston Texans wide receiver missed the Dancing With the Stars finale, where Earle and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were runners-up.

Instead of supporting the influencer in person, Berrios appeared in a pre-recorded video shown during the November 25 broadcast.

"I've watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows," he said. "Good luck. Have fun, babe."

Berrios also took to his Instagram Stories to praise Earle's dance number to a mashup of Nelly Furtado's "Maneater" and Tate McRae's "Sports Car."

"DID YOU SEE THAT!!!" he exclaimed in the post.

On the day of the show's last episode, Earle revealed she had spoken to her then-boyfriend on the phone before her first performance.

"I called him on the way [to DWTS], just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain," she told a news outlet. "He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege, and it's okay to be outside of your comfort zone."

The 24-year-old internet personality gushed about Braxton being incredibly supportive as always.

"He always says this before every game — it's like, if you're nervous, you're doing something right, and I don't know, getting out of your comfort zone. So it was nice to have him just reassure me of that," she added.