or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Alix Earle
OK LogoPHOTOS

Alix Earle's Hottest Photos: From Carl's Jr. Commercial to Bikini Moments

alix earles hottest photos
Source: MEGA; @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle made waves when she slipped into a dangerously tiny outfit for Carl's Jr.'s sizzling Super Bowl campaign.

By:

March 20 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle Made Headlines With Her Revealing Top

alix earles hottest photos
Source: MEGA; @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle modeled for Carl's Jr.'s Super Bowl campaign.

Alix Earle put on a jaw-dropping display in an eye-popping outfit for Carl's Jr.'s Super Bowl campaign.

Before the shoot, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse at her daring red string top adorned with two stars that barely covered her modesty. She paired the skimpy garment with a low-rise gray denim miniskirt.

Article continues below advertisement

She Put on a Busty Display

alix earles hottest photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle teased her followers in a January photoset.

"So I guess we’re hanging out on here now ?" Earle cheekily captioned a photo of herself in a sultry light green bikini that boosted her chest.

Article continues below advertisement

Glammed Up for the New Year

alix earles hottest photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

She uploaded holiday photos after she rang in 2025.

The 24-year-old TikTok star slipped into a skin-baring, form-fitting cutout dress during a New Year celebration. She also styled her blonde hair in loose waves, allowing it to frame her slim shoulders.

Article continues below advertisement

She Enjoyed a Beach Getaway

alix earles hottest photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle basked in the sun during an Italian trip.

During her August 2024 trip to Sorrento, Italy, Earle turned heads as she rocked her multicolored bikini top and matching high-waisted bottom that accentuated her frame.

Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle Flaunted Her Curves

alix earles hottest photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

She uploaded photos from her France trip on Instagram.

In July 2024, Earle got her dose of vitamin D on a sunny beach day in St. Tropez, France. The social media personality glowed under the sun in a revealing black and white high-cut bikini set with string bottom, showing off her plump behind.

Earle completed the look with a bucket hat and sunglasses, seductively posing for the cameras while taking a dip in the sea.

She wrote in the caption, "He be feeding me pasta n lobstaaaa."

MORE ON:
Alix Earle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Showing Off Her Beach Body

alix earles hottest photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

She enjoyed the summer getaway with Braxton Berrios.

The "Hot Mess" podcast host paraded her assets in a cleavage-enhancing bikini top and matching bottom during a romantic and luxurious summer getaway in Italy with Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios.

Article continues below advertisement

A Hot Summer

alix earles hottest photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle caught her followers' attention with her beach look.

In a May 2024 photoset, Earle set pulses racing in a beige crocheted bikini that highlighted her voluptuous figure. She lounged on a white towel under a beach umbrella, teasing her fans with her mind-blowing physique.

Article continues below advertisement

Before a Dip

alix earles hottest photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle added another stunning bikini snap to her collection.

Earle wore a floral bikini top as she stood under an outdoor beach shower during a Turks and Caicos trip. She simply added shower and wave emojis as the caption of the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Rocking Her Beach Body

alix earles hottest photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle flaunted her cleavage while in the Bahamas.

"one MILLION reasons to be grateful 🤞🏼," the blonde beauty captioned the December 2022 carousel of photos from her Bahamas trip.

In the snaps, she enjoyed a boat ride in a light green triangle top bikini and a matching bottom with a high-leg cut. She also wore a chain around her slim waist, highlighting her ripped midsection.

Article continues below advertisement

Beach Babe

alix earles hottest photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

She left little to the imagination in a skin-baring swimsuit.

Earle soaked up the sun while showing off her beach-ready body in a flirty two-piece bikini. She completed her look with a printed hair scarf.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.