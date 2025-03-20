Alix Earle's Hottest Photos: From Carl's Jr. Commercial to Bikini Moments
Alix Earle Made Headlines With Her Revealing Top
Alix Earle put on a jaw-dropping display in an eye-popping outfit for Carl's Jr.'s Super Bowl campaign.
Before the shoot, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse at her daring red string top adorned with two stars that barely covered her modesty. She paired the skimpy garment with a low-rise gray denim miniskirt.
She Put on a Busty Display
"So I guess we’re hanging out on here now ?" Earle cheekily captioned a photo of herself in a sultry light green bikini that boosted her chest.
Glammed Up for the New Year
The 24-year-old TikTok star slipped into a skin-baring, form-fitting cutout dress during a New Year celebration. She also styled her blonde hair in loose waves, allowing it to frame her slim shoulders.
She Enjoyed a Beach Getaway
During her August 2024 trip to Sorrento, Italy, Earle turned heads as she rocked her multicolored bikini top and matching high-waisted bottom that accentuated her frame.
Alix Earle Flaunted Her Curves
In July 2024, Earle got her dose of vitamin D on a sunny beach day in St. Tropez, France. The social media personality glowed under the sun in a revealing black and white high-cut bikini set with string bottom, showing off her plump behind.
Earle completed the look with a bucket hat and sunglasses, seductively posing for the cameras while taking a dip in the sea.
She wrote in the caption, "He be feeding me pasta n lobstaaaa."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Showing Off Her Beach Body
The "Hot Mess" podcast host paraded her assets in a cleavage-enhancing bikini top and matching bottom during a romantic and luxurious summer getaway in Italy with Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios.
A Hot Summer
In a May 2024 photoset, Earle set pulses racing in a beige crocheted bikini that highlighted her voluptuous figure. She lounged on a white towel under a beach umbrella, teasing her fans with her mind-blowing physique.
Before a Dip
Earle wore a floral bikini top as she stood under an outdoor beach shower during a Turks and Caicos trip. She simply added shower and wave emojis as the caption of the post.
Rocking Her Beach Body
"one MILLION reasons to be grateful 🤞🏼," the blonde beauty captioned the December 2022 carousel of photos from her Bahamas trip.
In the snaps, she enjoyed a boat ride in a light green triangle top bikini and a matching bottom with a high-leg cut. She also wore a chain around her slim waist, highlighting her ripped midsection.
Beach Babe
Earle soaked up the sun while showing off her beach-ready body in a flirty two-piece bikini. She completed her look with a printed hair scarf.