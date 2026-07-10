Alix Earle Claps Back After Fans Criticize Her Wimbledon Outfit
July 10 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET
Alix Earle isn't letting online criticism put a damper on her Wimbledon weekend.
The influencer and podcast host, 25, attended the iconic tennis tournament in London alongside her sister, Ashtin Earle, and close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. As she often does, Alix documented the day for fans, sharing a TikTok video of herself getting ready and revealing her fashion choice for the event.
“Get dressed with me for Wimbledon,” Alix said at the start of the video before Ashtin helped her slip into a creamy lace skirt, a floral jacquard corset top and a matching blazer.
“I feel like a princess 🎾🎾🧚🏼,” the influencer wrote in the caption.
‘It's Not Bridgerton, It's Wimbledon’
It didn't take long for social media users to weigh in on the ensemble, with some arguing that it was too theatrical for the prestigious tournament.
“You look great, but this outfit is just not Wimbledon. Wimbledon is simple and classy,” one person wrote.
Another added, "You look like you are going for tea, not tennis," while someone else joked, "It's not Bridgerton, it's Wimbledon."
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Alix Responds With a Playful Nod to 'Bridgerton'
Instead of responding directly to the criticism, Alix appeared to lean into the conversation.
She later shared more photos from the event on Instagram, posting a mirror selfie that gave fans another look at the outfit. She paired the fitted corset-style ensemble with oversized sunglasses and a quilted handbag.
"Off to Bridgerton .. I mean Wimbledon," she joked in the caption.
The elegant look featured intricate lace details, long sleeves and a draped asymmetrical skirt that gave it a Regency-inspired feel, blending period fashion with a modern twist.
Fans quickly came to her defense in the comments section.
"Season's diamond 🤍," one supporter wrote, referencing Bridgerton.
Another simply commented, "😍😍😍."
Another Bold Fashion Moment
The Wimbledon conversation comes shortly after Alix made headlines for another daring look at Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons.
The social media star shared a series of glamorous photos from the exclusive celebration on Instagram, wearing a striking white cutout gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic side cutouts. The revealing design came close to a wardrobe malfunction, held together by a single halter strap and gathered fabric around her waist.
Posing against a scenic beach backdrop, Alix confidently showed off the eye-catching dress as the ocean and sandy dunes stretched behind her. In one photo, she rested a hand behind her head while the plunging neckline highlighted her toned figure. Another captured her smiling brightly with the waterfront in the background.
The back of the gown was equally eye-catching.
One image showed Alix glancing over her shoulder to reveal the nearly backless design as her long blonde hair cascaded down her back. Another photo featured her gazing toward the beach while the figure-hugging white gown emphasized her silhouette.