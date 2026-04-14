Alix Earle Nearly Exposes Her Assets in Sultry Photo Post-Coachella

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Alix Earle is still riding that Coachella high — and her latest post has fans doing a double-take. Fresh off her festival weekend, the social media star hopped on her Instagram Story to share a sultry snap while relaxing at home.

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Source: @alixearl/Instagram Alix Earle shared a sultry photo after Coachella.

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In the photo, she rocked an oversized bright blue hoodie, slightly lifted to reveal a tiny white crop top underneath. The barely-there piece sat high enough to nearly expose her assets, giving the chill outfit a bold and flirty twist. With her long blonde hair falling over her shoulders and the hood casually framing her face, Earle struck a confident pose as she snapped the mirror selfie. Her soft glam makeup, paired with natural lighting, kept the vibe effortless and off-duty.

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She kept the caption simple, writing, “Sundayyy,” and let the photo speak for itself.

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The post comes after Alex Cooper called out the influencer and finally addressed their rumored feud, confirming there’s real “beef” between them.

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Source: @alixearl/Instagram The model wore a blue hoodie and a tiny crop top.

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“You guys know I don’t usually address this kind of stuff because it feels like a waste of time. And honestly, it’s embarrassing to participate in this," Cooper said in a Monday, April 13, TikTok video. “But I am obviously seeing the videos and I’m getting tagged. I see the DMs, I see the comments. So, at this point, it just feels long overdue.”

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The podcaster didn’t hold back, directly calling out Earle, saying, “Hey, girl. The passive-aggressive reposts and the ‘likes’ and the commenting on things, I gotta call you out here." She then urged the social media star to be upfront. “Just say what you gotta say about me," Cooper continued. "There’s no NDA and no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef?”

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Source: MEGA Alex Cooper recently addressed her rumored feud with Alix Earle.

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Things only escalated from there. “I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s--- going online for you. Not interested. I know what happened and so do you. So talk. Unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me," the podcast host ranted.

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Cooper wrapped things up with a strong message. "Unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over. Have a good Monday, everyone," she concluded.

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Source: MEGA Alix Earle rose to popularity posting 'Get Ready With Me' videos on TikTok.