Alix Earle's Assets Nearly Fall Out of Her Dress at Michael Rubin's Hamptons Party: Hot Photos
July 3 2026, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
Alix Earle stole the spotlight with one of the night's most daring fashion choices while attending Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons.
The social media star shared a collection of glamorous photos from the exclusive event on Instagram, showing off a bold white cutout gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic side cutouts. The revealing design came close to a wardrobe malfunction, with the dress held together by a single halter strap and gathered fabric around her waist.
Standing against a picturesque beach backdrop, Earle confidently modeled the eye-catching look as the ocean and sandy dunes stretched behind her. In one photo, she placed a hand behind her head while the deep neckline highlighted her toned figure. Another snap captured her flashing a bright smile in front of the scenic waterfront.
Her Glamorous Look Stole the Show
The back of Earle's gown was just as attention-grabbing.
In one photo, she glanced over her shoulder to reveal the dress's nearly backless design as her long blonde waves flowed down her back. Another image showed her gazing out toward the beach while the fitted white gown hugged her figure.
The influencer also treated fans to a close-up selfie before heading to the party, showing off her bronzed makeup and effortless beach waves. Later in the evening, she posted a candid shot inside the celebration, laughing and dancing with friends while wearing the striking ensemble.
Michael Rubin's White Party Remains the Hottest Summer Invite
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Rubin's annual Hamptons White Party has become one of the most exclusive celebrity events of the summer, consistently attracting an A-list guest list of athletes, musicians, actors and influencers.
According to TMZ, Alicia Keys, Shaboozey, DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson were among the stars spotted celebrating at this year's event.
This isn't the first time Rubin's Independence Day bash has been held before the actual holiday.
In fact, since the tradition began in 2021, the White Party has only taken place on July 4 once. Rubin has maintained that the exact date doesn't matter because guests always show up ready to celebrate.
"People come to the White Party no matter when we do it... the White Party is going to be spectacular," he explained ahead of the 2026 celebration.
Why Rubin Chose This Year's Date
Rubin, 53, revealed he carefully considered when to host the event before ultimately settling on July 1. He admitted he didn't want guests feeling forced to choose between his party and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored wedding festivities.
"We were debating the dates," he told People. "We were certainly aware of that date, but we didn't change it because of that date."
"But we were aware of that date and we didn't want to have people have to choose," Rubin added.
A Busy Week for New York's Biggest Stars
Madison Square Garden on July 2, followed by a larger celebration on July 3.
The rumored guest list of roughly 1,000 attendees is said to include several of Swift's celebrity friends, including Cara Delevingne, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz.
Rather than viewing the packed schedule as competition, Rubin believes it will make New York the center of attention throughout July.
"I'll tell you one thing. I think the stars are going to be in New York from July 1 until July 19," he said. "New York's never seen anything like this."
"You've got the White Party, the best party in the world, followed by [Swift's] wedding a few days later, followed by Fanatics Fest," he continued. "Oh, and this little thing called the World Cup, which has the finale here in New York."
The FIFA World Cup final is scheduled to take place at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19, while Rubin's annual Fanatics Fest will run from July 16 through July 19.