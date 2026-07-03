Alix Earle's Assets Nearly Fall Out of Her Dress at Michael Rubin's Hamptons Party: Hot Photos

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Alix Earle stole the spotlight with one of the night's most daring fashion choices while attending Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons. The social media star shared a collection of glamorous photos from the exclusive event on Instagram, showing off a bold white cutout gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic side cutouts. The revealing design came close to a wardrobe malfunction, with the dress held together by a single halter strap and gathered fabric around her waist.

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Source: @alixearle/Instagram Alix Earle showcased one of the evening's boldest looks in a plunging white gown while attending Michael Rubin's exclusive White Party in the Hamptons.

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Standing against a picturesque beach backdrop, Earle confidently modeled the eye-catching look as the ocean and sandy dunes stretched behind her. In one photo, she placed a hand behind her head while the deep neckline highlighted her toned figure. Another snap captured her flashing a bright smile in front of the scenic waterfront.

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Her Glamorous Look Stole the Show

Source: @alixearle/Instagram Alix Earle nearly spilled out of her skimpy outfit.

The back of Earle's gown was just as attention-grabbing. In one photo, she glanced over her shoulder to reveal the dress's nearly backless design as her long blonde waves flowed down her back. Another image showed her gazing out toward the beach while the fitted white gown hugged her figure. The influencer also treated fans to a close-up selfie before heading to the party, showing off her bronzed makeup and effortless beach waves. Later in the evening, she posted a candid shot inside the celebration, laughing and dancing with friends while wearing the striking ensemble.

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Michael Rubin's White Party Remains the Hottest Summer Invite

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Source: @alixearle/Instagram Michael Rubin said he selected the party's date so guests would not have to choose between his annual celebration and Taylor Swift's rumored wedding.

Rubin's annual Hamptons White Party has become one of the most exclusive celebrity events of the summer, consistently attracting an A-list guest list of athletes, musicians, actors and influencers. According to TMZ, Alicia Keys, Shaboozey, DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson were among the stars spotted celebrating at this year's event. This isn't the first time Rubin's Independence Day bash has been held before the actual holiday. In fact, since the tradition began in 2021, the White Party has only taken place on July 4 once. Rubin has maintained that the exact date doesn't matter because guests always show up ready to celebrate. "People come to the White Party no matter when we do it... the White Party is going to be spectacular," he explained ahead of the 2026 celebration.

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Why Rubin Chose This Year's Date

Source: @alixearle/Instagram The White Party has become one of the most anticipated celebrity gatherings of the summer.

Rubin, 53, revealed he carefully considered when to host the event before ultimately settling on July 1. He admitted he didn't want guests feeling forced to choose between his party and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored wedding festivities. "We were debating the dates," he told People. "We were certainly aware of that date, but we didn't change it because of that date." "But we were aware of that date and we didn't want to have people have to choose," Rubin added.

A Busy Week for New York's Biggest Stars

Source: MEGA Mark Rubin said he 'didn't want' people to 'choose' between his event and Taylor Swift's rumored wedding.