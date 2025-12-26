or
Alix Earle Shuts Down DM Rumors From Jaxson Dart After Braxton Berrios Breakup

Alix Earle shut down fake DMs from Jaxson Dart after her breakup from Braxton Berrios.

Dec. 26 2025, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle is setting the record straight regarding rumors that New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart slid into her DMs after her split from Braxton Berrios.

“What is this fake photoshopped DM u guys are posting,” Earle, 24, stated via TikTok on Sunday, December 7. “1. That never happened. 2. That wouldn’t be on my story.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Alix Earle cleared up viral DM rumors on TikTok.
Source: @alixearle/TikTok

Alix Earle cleared up viral DM rumors on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Just hours after news of Earle's breakup with Berrios, 30, went public, a screenshot allegedly from a close friend's Instagram Story went viral. The message purportedly from Dart's official Instagram account read, “Hey u single now?”

“It hasn’t even been 12 hours,” the alleged text from Earle said over the screenshot.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Alix Earle denied Jaxson Dart ever messaged her.
Source: @alixearle/TikTok; @jaxsondart/Instagram

Alix Earle denied Jaxson Dart ever messaged her.

Article continues below advertisement

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Saturday, December 6, that Earle and the Houston Texans athlete decided to part ways after two years together. “Majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate,” one insider shared. “They mutually agreed on the split.”

Article continues below advertisement

Earle first captured attention with Berrios in May 2023, shortly after his breakup from Sophia Culpo, who accused him of infidelity— a claim he denied.

Earle previously claimed during her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that Berrios and Culpo, 28, “were not together” when her casual romance with Berrios began. Earle recounted “bawling” to friends as she read comments regarding the cheating rumors.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Alix Earle recently split from Braxton Berrios.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle recently split from Braxton Berrios.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2023, Earle confirmed her relationship with Berrios at a live taping of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in Chicago. When host Alex Cooper asked if she had a boyfriend, Earle confirmed, “I mean, yes.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @braxtonberrios/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Though Earle cheered for Berrios at several NFL games, he was noticeably absent from the Dancing With the Stars ballroom as Earle teamed up with partner Val Chmerkovskiy to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Still, Earle expressed that Berrios had been her rock from afar.

“Braxton has been so supportive, but I didn’t show him the routine or anything,” Earle said after the premiere in September. “I wanted to keep it a surprise. I told him he was gonna have to tune in and see. I haven’t gotten the chance to talk to him yet just because we’ve been running around after the show. I’m excited to call him and see what he thinks.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Alix Earle was partnered up with Val Chmerkovskiy on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: @alixearle/YouTube

Alix Earle was partnered up with Val Chmerkovskiy on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Despite his football commitments keeping him from attending Dancing With the Stars in person, Berrios encouraged his followers to vote for Earle leading up to the season 34 finale. “Finale tonight!! So proud of you and the way you’ve worked for this the last 3 months,” he shared on Instagram Story. “Go have fun and bring that Mirrorball Trophy home!”

During the broadcast, Berrios sent a pre-recorded message to Earle, expressing his admiration: “I’ve watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows. Good luck. Have fun, babe.”

