Alix Earle's Impressive $20 Million Net Worth: How the Influencer Built Her Empire
Alix Earle is not just an influencer — she's skyrocketing into a financial powerhouse.
As she prepares to hit the stage for Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, OK! dives into Earle's estimated net worth and reveals how she's cashing in on her fame.
What Is Alix Earle's Net Worth?
As of now, the New Jersey native boasts an impressive net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
How Does Alix Earle Make Money?
Fresh out of the University of Miami in 2023, Earle garnered widespread attention on TikTok with her popular "get ready with me" videos, party content and candid discussions on topics like mental health and the realities of social media life.
Earle expressed her surprise at her rapid success in an interview with Today.com.
"If you had told me a year ago that I was going to come on the TODAY show and take off my makeup, I would have been like, ‘Um, no, that's the one time that I need to have the most makeup on,'" she shared post-appearance. "But it makes me so happy that I built this brand where I'm OK with being myself and, you know, showing who I really am and showing my real skin."
Since starting on TikTok in 2020, Earle has attracted a loyal fan base, particularly through her transparency about her acne struggles.
"I got to a point where I said, 'This just isn't real.' It isn't authentic for me to be putting on these filters and taking on makeup and pretending like I'm not struggling with something that a lot of people deal with," she said. "I thought people from my school would judge me and immediately it was just this overwhelmingly kind community and I think a lot of people resonated with that."
Earle has also partnered with numerous brands, including Benefit Cosmetics, Tarte, L'Oréal, Amazon, Victoria's Secret, Rare Beauty, Rhode Skin, White Fox Boutique and Revolve, leveraging her platform to promote their products.
Alix Earle Made Money as a Podcast Host
Earle also earned money as the host of her podcast, "Hot Mess," which launched in September 2023.
"Join Alix Earle as she shares exclusive, in-depth details of her life that will keep you watching, talking and coming back for more. Alix, often joined by her sister Ashtin, shares unfiltered stories and behind-the-scenes moments," the show's bio stated on its YouTube channel. "Things can get messy, but they're here to remind you we're all in it together. Welcome to Hot Mess."
Unfortunately, the last episode aired in March 2025 after the podcast was dropped by Alex Cooper's Unwell Network.
Alix Earle Will Compete on Season 34 of 'Dancing With the Stars'
Recently, the star was revealed as the second celebrity competitor for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.
"I hope that the Earle Girls will come out and support me. I hope so, and yeah, I'm excited to be able to vlog it all as well, and that's the fun thing about what I do on social media is keeping up with everything I do in real time," she said. "So, being able to share that and the behind-the-scenes process, because I know as someone who was glued to the TV last year with Dancing With the Stars and on social media, I'm like, 'Give me the drama. What's the tea? Who's dating?' I want to know, so I'm excited to see it in real life and be able to share it."