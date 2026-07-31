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Alix Earle Turns Heads in See-Through Outfit at TIME100 Creators Celebration: Photos

alix earle see through outfit time creators
Source: MEGA; gettyimages/Kevin Mazur

Alix Earle turned heads in a daring sheer black outfit at the 2026 TIME100 Creators Celebration.

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July 31 2026, Published 7:03 a.m. ET

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Alix Earle made sure all eyes were on her at the 2026 TIME100 Creators Celebration.

The social media sensation turned heads as she arrived at the star-studded event in New York City on Thursday, July 31, rocking a daring look that combined timeless tailoring with a dramatic sheer design.

Earle wore a black lace catsuit featuring a high neckline and an intricate floral pattern that created a striking see-through effect. She layered the bold look with a structured ivory blazer, adding a polished touch to the fashion-forward ensemble.

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image of Alix Earle wowed at the 2026 TIME100 Creators Celebration in a black lace see-through catsuit and ivory blazer.
Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alix Earle wowed at the 2026 TIME100 Creators Celebration in a black lace see-through catsuit and ivory blazer.

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The influencer completed the outfit with pointed black heels featuring sparkling straps. She wore her signature waist-length blonde hair sleek and straight with a center part, while soft, glowing makeup and a nude lip kept the focus on the detailed lace design.

Posing in front of the TIME100 Creators backdrop, Earle confidently showed off the glamorous look, once again proving why she's become one of social media's biggest fashion stars.

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Earle Opens Up About Her New Netflix Series

image of The influencer used the red carpet to celebrate the release of the first look at her Netflix series, ‘Earle Meets World.’
Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The influencer used the red carpet to celebrate the release of the first look at her Netflix series, ‘Earle Meets World.’

While walking the red carpet, Earle also shared her excitement about the debut of her upcoming Netflix series, Earle Meets World.

“Yeah, that came out today. I was on set for something, and it like dropped, and ‘I was, like, ' Oh my gosh.’ It's been a really big, exciting day, and I decided that there was at least a little bit something of the show out now, and then it'll go into the trailer and then the whole launch,” she told the correspondent of the show’s teaser.

She also gave fans a preview of what they can expect from the series.

“I always try to keep it very uplifting and positive. There are also moments in the show that we’ve gone through as a family. Those moments are difficult and vulnerable, especially when you’re filming in front of a whole camera,” the model explained in a clip.

Earle added that she hopes viewers will connect with the series because it captures “human moments that we all go through.”

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Source: @TIME/X
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'Earle Meets World' Gives Fans an Unfiltered Look at Her Life

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image of Alix Earle said the show includes uplifting moments as well as vulnerable family experiences.
Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alix Earle said the show includes uplifting moments as well as vulnerable family experiences.

Netflix recently released a teaser for Earle Meets World, offering fans a first look at the influencer's everyday life.

“Get ready with me while I tell you what I’ve been up to,” said Earle in the preview. “Filming season one of Earle Meets World was insane.”

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Source: Netflix/YouTube

'Gen-Z’s Ultimate It Girl'

image of ‘Earle Meets World’ promises to give fans an unfiltered look at Alix Earle's personal life, career and growing business empire.
Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

‘Earle Meets World’ promises to give fans an unfiltered look at Alix Earle's personal life, career and growing business empire.

The teaser also introduces several members of Earle's family who will appear throughout the series, including her mother, Alisa, father, Thomas, and sisters, Ashtin and Izabel.

According to the official logline, “Gen-Z’s ultimate It Girl, Alix Earle, is making the next big jump in her career. Can she balance her burgeoning business empire with being that unfiltered, twenty-something, hot mess that America fell in love with? Now she’s taking her candid chaos from your FYP to TV… and nothing is off limits.”

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