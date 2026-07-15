Alix Earle Teases Bombshell Details About Alex Cooper Drama in Upcoming Netflix Show

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Alix Earle is opening up about her fallout with Alex Cooper in her upcoming Netflix reality series, Earle Meets World. "That was one of the things in the beginning they wanted me to talk about, and I really wasn’t comfortable sharing," Earle told TIME about discussing Cooper and the Unwell Network drama on camera. The influencer said the situation became unavoidable. "Everything unfolded the way it did while we were filming," she added. "There was a serious struggle behind the scenes of emotions, and my family showed up for me."

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Alix Earle Said the Drama Unfolded During Filming

Source: MEGA Alix Earle initially refused to discuss her fallout with Alex Cooper while filming 'Earle Meets World.'

Earle explained that the Netflix series captured difficult moments that fans did not see online. "Those moments that sometimes seem so fun for people online ... are hard behind the scenes," she admitted.

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How the Alex Cooper Rift Became Public

Source: MEGA Alex Cooper publicly responded after the fallout became a major talking point in a since-deleted TikTok video.

The rift between Earle and Cooper became public in April after Earle reposted a video criticizing the "Call Her Daddy" host. Cooper later responded in a since-deleted TikTok video, confirming that there was bad blood between the former business partners. "You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me," Cooper said in the video. "I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s--- going online for you."

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Source: MEGA Alix Earle teased never-before-seen details about her fallout with Alex Cooper in her upcoming Netflix series.

Since then, Cooper has largely stayed out of the public back-and-forth. She is currently expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan. Earle’s decision to address the drama in Earle Meets World marks the first time fans will see her perspective explored in a longer format. Her comments indicate the series will focus not only on the public fallout but also on the personal impact it had behind the scenes.

What Can One Expect From 'Earle Meets World'

Source: MEGA Alix Earle’s Netflix debut skips the Tom Brady speculation and instead focuses on her real-life journey.