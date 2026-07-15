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Alix Earle Teases Bombshell Details About Alex Cooper Drama in Upcoming Netflix Show

Split Photo of Alix Earle and Alex Cooper
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle said her falling-out with Alex Cooper became impossible to avoid while filming her Netflix show.

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July 15 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

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Alix Earle is opening up about her fallout with Alex Cooper in her upcoming Netflix reality series, Earle Meets World.

"That was one of the things in the beginning they wanted me to talk about, and I really wasn’t comfortable sharing," Earle told TIME about discussing Cooper and the Unwell Network drama on camera.

The influencer said the situation became unavoidable.

"Everything unfolded the way it did while we were filming," she added. "There was a serious struggle behind the scenes of emotions, and my family showed up for me."

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Alix Earle Said the Drama Unfolded During Filming

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Image of Alix Earle initially refused to discuss her fallout with Alex Cooper while filming 'Earle Meets World.'
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle initially refused to discuss her fallout with Alex Cooper while filming 'Earle Meets World.'

Earle explained that the Netflix series captured difficult moments that fans did not see online.

"Those moments that sometimes seem so fun for people online ... are hard behind the scenes," she admitted.

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How the Alex Cooper Rift Became Public

Image of Alex Cooper publicly responded after the fallout became a major talking point in a since-deleted TikTok video.
Source: MEGA

Alex Cooper publicly responded after the fallout became a major talking point in a since-deleted TikTok video.

The rift between Earle and Cooper became public in April after Earle reposted a video criticizing the "Call Her Daddy" host.

Cooper later responded in a since-deleted TikTok video, confirming that there was bad blood between the former business partners.

"You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me," Cooper said in the video. "I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s--- going online for you."

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Image of Alix Earle teased never-before-seen details about her fallout with Alex Cooper in her upcoming Netflix series.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle teased never-before-seen details about her fallout with Alex Cooper in her upcoming Netflix series.

Since then, Cooper has largely stayed out of the public back-and-forth. She is currently expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan.

Earle’s decision to address the drama in Earle Meets World marks the first time fans will see her perspective explored in a longer format.

Her comments indicate the series will focus not only on the public fallout but also on the personal impact it had behind the scenes.

What Can One Expect From 'Earle Meets World'

Image of Alix Earle’s Netflix debut skips the Tom Brady speculation and instead focuses on her real-life journey.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle’s Netflix debut skips the Tom Brady speculation and instead focuses on her real-life journey.

Earle Meets World will give viewers an inside look at her everyday life. It will focus on her family, close friendships, career, and business ventures, as well as her experiences navigating the dating world.

One topic that will not be discussed in the series is Tom Brady. According to TMZ, the NFL legend does not appear in the show, despite months of speculation that the two were dating.

The series also explores the aftermath of Earle's breakup with NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, showing her adjusting to single life and the emotional challenges that followed.

While dating remains a major theme throughout the first season, the show centers on moments not seen on social media.

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