Alix Earle Flaunts Her Cleavage in White String Bikini While Aboard Luxury Yacht: Hot Photo
July 27 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Alix Earle looked relaxed in her most recent Instagram post.
In the photo dump, posted on Sunday, July 26, she shared a stunning snap of herself aboard a luxury yacht before using the remaining slides to share something more personal.
Earle sat down as she posed in a tiny white string bikini that showed off ample cleavage. She went makeup-free for the photo as she rested her head on her hand, leaving her blonde hair down and accessorizing with a simple necklace.
While the first photo definitely caught fans' attention, those who kept swiping got a candid look into Earle's skincare journey.
In the lengthy caption, Earle walked followers through the timeline of her experience with acne, from June 2019, when she first started Accutane, to April 2025, when the samples for her skincare brand, Reale Actives, got approved.
'I Love Your Authenticity So Much'
Fans flooded the comments to praise the social media star for being so open and honest.
"I love your authenticity so much!" one wrote before adding, "we need more real posts like this."
Another said, "You have to be just so so happy with your skin right now 👏 acne-prone girlies know it’s a journey!"
A third commented, "Beautiful in every single photo. But so proud of what you’ve created."
"Thank you for always being so open and honest about your skin journey," a fourth chimed in.
A fifth told the influencer, "Your transparency means so much to ppl who have struggled/struggle with acne."
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Earle's willingness to be so transparent with her followers from the beginning has been a defining part of her online presence.
Long before she became known for her "Hot Mess" podcast and starring on Dancing With the Stars, she built a loyal following by being open about her struggles with acne as a college student at the University of Miami, regularly posting makeup-free updates and documenting her journey in real time.
That level of transparency helped her stand out in the crowded influencer space, with fans loving that she showed a side of life that often gets filtered out on social media.
What Is Up Next for Alix Earle?
Earle is also preparing for her upcoming Netflix reality series, Earle Meets World. The unscripted show will give fans an unfiltered look into her life as it follows her and her close-knit blended family. In a press release, Netflix said the series will feature the "real-time messiness" of her personal life.