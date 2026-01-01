Alix Earle, 25, and Tom Brady, 48, Cozy Up During New Year's Eve Party After TikTok Star's Split From Braxton Berrios

Article continues below advertisement

Are Alix Earle and Tom Brady the new "it" couple? According to a new viral video, the TikTok star, 25, was seen cozying up to the football player, 48, at a New Year's Eve event in St. Barths on Wednesday, December 31. In the clip, the two can be seen chatting and dancing together. At one point, the blonde babe, who is newly single following her split from Braxton Berrios, leaned in to Brady and whispered something in his ear. Brady also put his hand on her backside.

Fans Are Mixed Over the Pair's Interaction

Source: @alix_earle/Instagram Alix Earle is newly single.

After the video made the rounds, people were divided about the potential new romance. One person pointed out their massive age gap, writing, "She was 6 years old when he had his first son," while another said, "I wonder if she calls him daddy." A third person simply wrote, "Why?" A fourth user added, "What happens in St Barths stays in St Barths..." while another stated, "Alix is hot AF."

Source: @alix_earle/Instagram Alix Earle recently spent some time with her famous friends.

Earle recently partied with some of her famous pals, including Nina Dobrev, Glen Powell and more, on the island ahead of the new year. "having a time 🤸🏼🤸🏼," the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote.

Alix Earle Revealed Why She and Braxton Berrios Didn't Work Out

Source: @alix_earle/Instagram Alix Earle recently spoke about her breakup.

Earle recently confirmed her split from the athlete, 30. “Is my frontal lobe developing bc I’m about to turn 25 and usually I stress abt having the biggest party but all I want to do is workout, meditate, play card games, & have good convos w the ppl closest to me,” she wrote in text, overlaying a video of her in bed. She added in the caption: “Either I’m maturing or just rlly going thru it .. maybe both 😭." She also spoke more about how she's coping. “It’s just been really hard to process in general, and I think why I’ve been scared to say something is because I feel like it just makes it more real,” Earle said. “Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven't gotten to see each other that often.”

Source: MEGA Tom Brady has been linked to Irina Shayk and Brooks Nader since his divorce.