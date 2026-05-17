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Alix Lynx Defends OnlyFans After 'Euphoria' Star’s Critical Remarks

split photo of Alix Lynx & Chloe Cherry
Source: MEGA; @thealixlynx/Instagram

Alix Lynx defended OnlyFans as 'empowering' after Chloe Cherry’s criticism.

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May 17 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

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Adult content creator Alix Lynx has responded to criticisms from Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry regarding the empowerment of creators on platforms like OnlyFans.

In a statement to Us Weekly on April 30, Lynx emphasized the artistic freedom she experiences through her work. “With the content I create, I get to be an artist. I have a vision, I bring it to life, and people are willing to pay me for it,” she asserted.

Lynx expressed that she feels empowered by her authenticity and creativity.

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Cherry’s Controversial Stance

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image of Alix Lynx defended OnlyFans, saying the platform allows her to express creativity and feel empowered.
Source: @thealixlynx/Instagram

Alix Lynx defended OnlyFans, saying the platform allows her to express creativity and feel empowered.

Cherry, known for her role as Faye in the HBO series Euphoria, shared her thoughts on the changing perceptions of OnlyFans during an interview with Refinery 29 on April 23. She acknowledged the normalization of s-- work but argued that it stems from economic factors rather than empowerment. “It has nothing to do with empowerment or power or anything,” Cherry stated.

“What it actually 100 percent has to do with is just the fact that we live under capitalism and the economy is horrible.”

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Lynx’s Personal Journey

image of The adult content creator pushed back against Chloe Cherry, who argued the industry is driven by economic struggles, not empowerment.
Source: MEGA

The adult content creator pushed back against Chloe Cherry, who argued the industry is driven by economic struggles, not empowerment.

In contrast, Lynx believes that pursuing adult content creation has been a liberating experience. “You have to actually want to do it. You have to find it fun, exciting, and empowering,” she explained.

Lynx has spent over a decade in the industry and highlighted how OnlyFans has bolstered her confidence.

Reflecting on her transition to webcaming, Lynx remarked, “When I quit everything and got into webcaming, for the first time in my life, I felt a sense of inner peace.”

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The Appeal of OnlyFans

image of Alix Lynx explained that success in adult content requires passion and genuine enjoyment of the work.
Source: @thealixlynx/Instagram

Alix Lynx explained that success in adult content requires passion and genuine enjoyment of the work.

Lynx articulated that OnlyFans provides a level of freedom unattainable in traditional jobs. “Oh my God, I can stay home? I don’t have to come into an office? I can just sit here, talk to people, create content, and they pay me really well?” she exclaimed.

The debate surrounding OnlyFans underscores the diverse experiences within the adult content industry.

Industry Perspectives

image of The debate highlights different perspectives on empowerment, money and freedom in modern digital careers.
Source: MEGA

The debate highlights different perspectives on empowerment, money and freedom in modern digital careers.

Amber Rose also weighed in on the topic, asserting that OnlyFans is “100 percent safer” than traditional strip clubs. Her support for the platform highlights the importance of safety for s-- workers.

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