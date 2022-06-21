Blake Horstmann Admits He Was 'Scared' To Go Back On Reality TV, But He's 'Glad' He Took The Leap

What's even better is that he got to meet some lifelong friends, including Pivarnick, who he grew up watching on Jersey Shore.

"It is really bizarre. I pinch myself every day," he gushed. "I was a huge Jersey Shore fan back in the day. At college, we'd sit down and watch it. Now, I am more or less part of the Shore family, which is pretty cool, and meeting Angelina was awesome. I didn't really know who was going to be down there. It's kind of cool to get all these big egos in a room and to see us compete against each other. It's going to be a really fun show."