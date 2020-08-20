While Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants enter the show hoping to find eternal love, these contestants proved that reality TV might not be the end all be all for their love life.

The show has brought many couples together, whether it be a fleeting romance or everlasting love. The most recent success story is Clare Crawley and contestant Dale Moss, but their story has yet to full unfold.

However, these following Bachelor alums seem to be luckier off-air as they enjoy their happy, healthy, and more private relationships.