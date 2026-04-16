Allison Kuch 'Questioned Everything' While Pregnant With Her and Isaac Rochell's Daughter Scottie: 'I Trust Myself This Time Around'

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Allison Kuch is embracing a new chapter of motherhood with a renewed sense of self-confidence. In an exclusive interview with OK!, the influencer — who is preparing to welcome her second daughter with husband Isaac Rochell — reveals how her mindset has shifted since becoming a mom for the first time. “I trust myself so much more this time around,” Kuch, who is partnering with Brilliant Earth to make Mother's Day 2026 extra special, admits. "With my first, I was questioning everything. Now I’m like, OK, I know how to listen to my gut. And I think that’s the biggest thing for me as a mom."

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'Becoming Parents Changed Everything'

Source: @allisonkuch/Instagram Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell welcomed their first daughter, Scottie, in December 2023.

The fan-favorite content creators — who are already parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Scottie — are expecting their second baby this month, marking what Kuch describes as an especially meaningful season in their lives. “I feel like right now we’re in one of those seasons where everything feels really meaningful, even the small moments,” she shares. “Obviously becoming parents, that completely changed everything for me. And now preparing to welcome our second baby, it just feels like our family is growing in such a special way.”

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'We’re Getting to Be More Present as a Family'

Source: Brilliant Earth Allison Kuch says she 'questioned everything' during her first pregnancy.

Beyond expanding their family, Rochell’s recent retirement from the NFL has also brought a major shift. “It’s definitely a transition, but a really exciting one,” Kuch explains. “Life feels a little less structured now, but in a good way. We’re getting to be more present as a family.” Rochell echoes that sentiment, noting how stepping away from football has allowed him to refocus his priorities. "I get to be more present with my family and more intentional about what comes next. That’s been really rewarding,” he says.

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'We’ve Gotten a Lot Better at Being a Team'

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Source: @allisonkuch/Instagram Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell can't wait for their daughter, Scottie, to be a big sister.

Through it all, the social media stars feel their relationship has only grown stronger. “We’ve gotten a lot better at being a team,” Kuch declares. “I think before it was easy for everything to revolve around football, and now we’re building something together. There’s a lot more communication, and honestly just giving each other grace.” As they celebrate five years of marriage, Rochell also recently surprised his wife with a custom anniversary ring — a gesture meant to reflect both their journey and the life they’re continuing to build. “I was completely shocked, like, truly did not see it coming,” Kuch recalls of the moment the retired athlete handed her the gorgeous piece of jewelry. “For me, it symbolizes every version of us, from college to long distance to now being parents.”

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How Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell Are Making Mother's Day 2026 Extra Special

View this post on Instagram Source: @brilliantearth/Instagram Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell partnered with Brilliant Earth to make Mother's Day 2026 extra special.

The couple partnered with Brilliant Earth for the brand's Mother’s Day campaign, which highlights meaningful milestones through its Keepsakes Collection — a collaboration that felt especially fitting given their current stage of life. “It honestly felt really natural,” Kuch mentions. “Our whole life is about sharing real moments, nothing overly polished — and this campaign is about meaningful connections.”

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Allison Kuch Is Most Excited to Watch Daughter Scottie 'Become a Big Sister'

Source: @allisonkuch/Instagram Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell are preparing to welcome their second child this month.