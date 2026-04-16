or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > OK! Exclusives
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Allison Kuch 'Questioned Everything' While Pregnant With Her and Isaac Rochell's Daughter Scottie: 'I Trust Myself This Time Around'

Photo of Allison Kuch, Isaac Rochell and daughter Scottie.
Source: @allisonkuch/Instagram

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell recently celebrated their 5-year wedding anniversary.

Profile Image

April 16 2026, Updated 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Allison Kuch is embracing a new chapter of motherhood with a renewed sense of self-confidence.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, the influencer — who is preparing to welcome her second daughter with husband Isaac Rochell — reveals how her mindset has shifted since becoming a mom for the first time.

“I trust myself so much more this time around,” Kuch, who is partnering with Brilliant Earth to make Mother's Day 2026 extra special, admits. "With my first, I was questioning everything. Now I’m like, OK, I know how to listen to my gut. And I think that’s the biggest thing for me as a mom."

Article continues below advertisement

'Becoming Parents Changed Everything'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell welcomed their first daughter, Scottie, in December 2023.
Source: @allisonkuch/Instagram

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell welcomed their first daughter, Scottie, in December 2023.

The fan-favorite content creators — who are already parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Scottie — are expecting their second baby this month, marking what Kuch describes as an especially meaningful season in their lives.

“I feel like right now we’re in one of those seasons where everything feels really meaningful, even the small moments,” she shares. “Obviously becoming parents, that completely changed everything for me. And now preparing to welcome our second baby, it just feels like our family is growing in such a special way.”

Article continues below advertisement

'We’re Getting to Be More Present as a Family'

Image of Allison Kuch says she 'questioned everything' during her first pregnancy.
Source: Brilliant Earth

Allison Kuch says she 'questioned everything' during her first pregnancy.

Beyond expanding their family, Rochell’s recent retirement from the NFL has also brought a major shift.

“It’s definitely a transition, but a really exciting one,” Kuch explains. “Life feels a little less structured now, but in a good way. We’re getting to be more present as a family.”

Rochell echoes that sentiment, noting how stepping away from football has allowed him to refocus his priorities.

"I get to be more present with my family and more intentional about what comes next. That’s been really rewarding,” he says.

Article continues below advertisement

'We’ve Gotten a Lot Better at Being a Team'

MORE ON:
OK! Exclusives

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell can't wait for their daughter, Scottie, to be a big sister.
Source: @allisonkuch/Instagram

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell can't wait for their daughter, Scottie, to be a big sister.

Through it all, the social media stars feel their relationship has only grown stronger.

“We’ve gotten a lot better at being a team,” Kuch declares. “I think before it was easy for everything to revolve around football, and now we’re building something together. There’s a lot more communication, and honestly just giving each other grace.”

As they celebrate five years of marriage, Rochell also recently surprised his wife with a custom anniversary ring — a gesture meant to reflect both their journey and the life they’re continuing to build.

“I was completely shocked, like, truly did not see it coming,” Kuch recalls of the moment the retired athlete handed her the gorgeous piece of jewelry. “For me, it symbolizes every version of us, from college to long distance to now being parents.”

Article continues below advertisement

How Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell Are Making Mother's Day 2026 Extra Special

Source: @brilliantearth/Instagram

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell partnered with Brilliant Earth to make Mother's Day 2026 extra special.

The couple partnered with Brilliant Earth for the brand's Mother’s Day campaign, which highlights meaningful milestones through its Keepsakes Collection — a collaboration that felt especially fitting given their current stage of life.

“It honestly felt really natural,” Kuch mentions. “Our whole life is about sharing real moments, nothing overly polished — and this campaign is about meaningful connections.”

Article continues below advertisement

Allison Kuch Is Most Excited to Watch Daughter Scottie 'Become a Big Sister'

Image of Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell are preparing to welcome their second child this month.
Source: @allisonkuch/Instagram

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell are preparing to welcome their second child this month.

For Kuch, those meaningful moments are often the simplest ones.

“Honestly, it’s the everyday things that stand out the most, like chasing my daughter around, sitting on the floor playing, or even just being home together,” she details. “Those are the moments I think about the most.”

Looking ahead, the mom-to-be is especially excited to see her family dynamic grow.

“Watching our daughter become a big sister,” she says of what excites her most about welcoming her and Rochell's second child. “I already know that’s going to be my favorite part.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.