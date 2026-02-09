Whoopi Goldberg Mocks Donald Trump for Watching Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance Instead of Kid Rock's: 'Wasn't That Your Thing?'

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg couldn't help but crack up on The View after reading Donald Trump's response to Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. After raving over the musician's performance on the Monday, February 9, episode of the series, the actress noted "not everyone was a fan," pointing to the president's post on Truth Social, where he called it "absolutely terrible" and "one of the worst" performances.

Source: @theview/x The stars of 'The View' laughed at Donald Trump's negative review of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance.

"It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity or Excellence," Trump wrote. "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World." Back on the ABC show, Alyssa Farah Griffin said while laughing, "He definitely did not write the statement! There’s no way." Sara Haines agreed and joked the message sounded "a little too coherent."

'It's Clear That You Watched It'

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg laughed over the president watching Bad Bunny's show instead of Turning Point USA's alternative Super Bowl concert.

Goldberg then called out the president for dissing Bad Bunny instead of mentioning Kid Rock, as he headlined Turning Point USA's show, which was created as an alternate halftime show for conservatives who didn't approve of the Grammy winner being chosen by the NFL.

'What Was Happening With Kid Rock?'

"It's clear though, that you watched it. So, what was happening with Kid Rock?" she asked. "Wasn’t that your thing? Oh? Oh? Did they get as many [viewers]... no? They didn’t get that many? OK." "You know what, that’s the good thing about America, you could watch what you want, when you want," she pointed out. "So you were able to watch Kid Rock, or you could watch Bad Bunny. Or, if you were smart, you’d go back and forth just to stay on top of stuff." Goldberg couldn't help but continue to chuckle, spilling, "I'm sorry, I keep laughing because I think you don’t recognize excellence and creativity when you see it. Do you know how creative that was, what he did? I mean, come on!"

Source: mega Prior to the 2026 Super Bowl, Karoline Leavitt shared, 'I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny.'

As OK! reported, video footage from inside Trump's Super Bowl watch party at his Florida golf estate proved Bad Bunny's performance stayed on the screens instead of switching to TPUSA's show. Many called the POTUS a hypocrite. Even White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated last week, "I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny."

Kid Rock Was Caught Lip-Synching

Source: mega Donald Trump's Super Bowl watch party played Bad Bunny's halftime show instead of Kid Rock's.