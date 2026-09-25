NEWS Alyssa Farah Griffin Details Son's 'Scary' Skull Surgery at 3 Months Old After Sharing Photo of the Tot Wearing His Medical Helmet Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin shared a new photo of her baby son, Justin Jr., wearing his medical helmet. Taylor Camp Sept. 25 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Alyssa Farah Griffin is giving fans another glimpse at her baby boy following his frightening health ordeal earlier this year. The View co-host shared a sweet photo of her 7-month-old son, Justin Patrick Griffin Jr., wearing his medical helmet while being held by her husband, Justin Griffin, as the family prepared to head to church.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares a Sweet Photo of Her Son

Source: @ALYSSAFARAH/INSTAGRAM Alyssa Farah Griffin keeps her son's face private on social media, covering him with a blue heart in the sweet snap.

Alyssa posted the family moment to her Instagram Story, writing, "Ready for church!" alongside the snap. In the photo, her husband was dressed in a suit and tie while holding their little boy, whose face Alyssa covered with a blue heart emoji. The baby can also be seen wearing the protective helmet that has become part of his recovery following surgery earlier this year.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Explained Why Her Baby Wears a Helmet

Source: @ALYSSAFARAH/INSTAGRAM Justin Jr. wears a protective helmet after undergoing craniofacial surgery when he was 3 months old.

Alyssa recently revealed that her son underwent craniofacial surgery when he was just 3 months old. "He had to have craniofacial surgery, which is performed by a neurosurgeon," she explained during the September 23 episode of "The View: Behind the Table" podcast. The procedure involved surgery on his skull after doctors discovered a condition in which parts of the skull can fuse prematurely, potentially causing physical and developmental problems.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Credits Her Son's Pediatrician

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Source: @ALYSSAFARAH/INSTAGRAM Alyssa Farah Griffin credited her son's pediatrician with noticing an irregularity.

The 37-year-old credited an observant pediatrician with noticing a slight irregularity in Justin Jr.'s head and recommending that the family quickly consult a neurosurgeon. Alyssa said undergoing the procedure at 3 months old allowed for a less invasive surgery and gave her son's skull time to heal and correct as he grows.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Her Son Is Doing 'Great'

Source: @SARAHAINES/INSTAGRAM 'The View' co-host said her 7-month-old son has made a 'perfect, full recovery.'

Fortunately, Justin Jr. has made an impressive recovery. "He's great. He's made a perfect, full recovery," the mother-of-one recently said, explaining that the helmet is intended to "help correct as it's healing." She previously revealed that her son will likely wear the helmet for about a year and joked that the protective gear makes him resemble an "old-timey football player."

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Called the Surgery 'So Scary'

Source: @JUSTINPGRIFFIN/INSTAGRAM Alyssa Farah Griffin called her son's surgery the 'scariest moment' of her life.