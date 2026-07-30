Politics Donald Trump Seems 'Extremely Distracted' From Important Issues Like the Economy, Says Ex-Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Source: MEGA Alyssa Farrah Griffin called Donald Trump 'extremely distracted' as he avoids issues that continue to drive his approval down. Lesley Abravanel July 30 2026, Updated 2:06 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said President Donald Trump "continues to seem extremely distracted" during an appearance on CNN's News Central. The former Trump White House communications director criticized his lack of focus during his address at the reorganized White House Correspondents' Dinner. According to Griffin, Trump was "all over the place" rather than addressing the core issues voters care about, like the struggling economy.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Comments on Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin said Donald Trump has failed to talke about real issues plaguing Americans.

Griffin stated she speaks regularly with current White House advisers, revealing they are deeply frustrated by his behavior. “White House advisers — I talk to many of them — they simply want him to focus on the economy, yet he will not do that,” she said. She noted that Trump avoiding talking about the economy is hurting his political standing given his low approval numbers on inflation and the cost of living.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's advisors are frustrated he won't discuss the economy.

Trump's overall job approval rating has plummeted to record lows, dropping into the low 30s as public dissatisfaction intensifies. High-profile tracking surveys indicate severe voter pushback against the administration's economic policies and military decisions. CNN Political Director David Chalian pointed out that the true danger lies in the "intensity" of the disapproval, highlighting that only 15 percent of Americans strongly approve of the president's performance, indicating a severe collapse in passionate support. A new CNN poll shows that 73 percent of Americans say Trump is not paying enough attention to top issues. CNN data journalist Harry Enten remarked on the historic anomaly of the numbers, stating, "Trump likes to make history, but this is the type of history Trump does not like to make.” He added that Trump's net approval is deeply negative across nearly every major tracking issue, except immigration.

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Source: MEGA Polls show Donald Trump's approval ratings at a new low.

Even Trump-friendly Fox News highlighted that the numbers represent a severe "shock to the MAGA camp," especially because the economy — the very platform that returned Trump to the Oval Office — has shifted from a primary strength to a staggering political liability. “For some reason, he wants to talk about virtually everything but the economy and lowering the cost of living,” Griffin said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin's Midterm Election Prediction

Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin doesn't think Republicans will do well in the midterm elections.