Alyssa Farah Griffin Nabbed 'The View' Job By 'Sucking Up To Whoopi Goldberg Backstage,' Source Reveals

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar were consulted on the new replacement for Meghan McCain, but had Goldberg said “no,” Alyssa Farah Griffin would never have got the job at the table.

“Alyssa Farah Griffin was super smart in sucking up to Whoopi backstage from day one,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “They say it’s a panel show, but everyone knows Whoopi is the boss. Alyssa was the only guest host to correctly read the room. She knew that getting the best job on TV went through Whoopi Goldberg.”