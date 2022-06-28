'The View' Hosts Slammed By Fans For Flaunting Wealth At Luxurious Bahama Resort: 'Maybe Just Leave Them There!'

Hosts of The View have received backlash from fans over flaunting of wealth at luxurious Bahamas resort, Baha Mar.

The daytime talk show is under scrutiny by viewers after cast members Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines shared photos from Baha Mar Resort, where rates can add up to $14,000 per night.

Fans were quick to express outrage at the lavish trip.

“Those who are struggling to put food on their tables and gas in their cars can see a vacation spot first hand on TV,” commented one social media user.

