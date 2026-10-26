Amanda Batula and West Wilson Cozy Up on Vacation After Lindsay Hubbard Weighs in on Their Romance: Photo

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Amanda Batula and West Wilson shared new vacation photos shortly after Lindsay Hubbard questioned whether their relationship was “going well.” In one Instagram Story, Wilson sits across from Batula at what appears to be a café, while another photo captures the pair gazing at each other at a stadium.

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Batula and West Share Cozy Moments During Vacation

Source: @AMANDABATULA/INSTAGRAM The couple continues their relationship, which drew many doubts from the castmates of 'Summer House.'

Batula took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse of her vacation with Wilson as the couple enjoyed some quality time together away from the usual Summer House drama. In one photo, Wilson sits across from his girlfriend, looking at his phone as they enjoy coffee together. In another, the pair stand close together at a stadium, sharing an adorable glance.

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'It Doesn't Seem Like It's Going Well,' Hubbard Says

Source: MEGA Hubbard expressed uncertainty about Wilson and Batula's relationship.

At Bravo Fan Fest on October 24, Hubbard was asked whether she was surprised that Batula and Wilson appeared to still be going strong. "I'm seeing all the same rumors that we're all seeing of them being out and about bar hopping this and that in Newport, Rhode Island, whatever they're doing. If they're fighting, if they're not fighting, if he's calling girls, getting girls' numbers," she said. Despite not knowing what was actually happening between the two, the reality TV star expressed doubts about the state of their relationship, adding, "I don't know the answer to it, but it doesn't seem like it's going well."

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Their Romance Had Two Major Relationship Changes

Source: @AMANDABATULA/INSTAGRAM; @WESTLING.CONRAD/INSTAGRAM Wilson confirmed there was no 'overlap' in his relationship with Miller and Batula.

Batula and Wilson confirmed their relationship in March, following Batula's announcement in January that she and her husband, Kyle Cooke, had separated. Their romance quickly raised eyebrows, as Wilson had previously dated Ciara Miller, one of Batula's close friends. However, both Batula and Wilson maintained that their previous relationships had ended before they became romantically involved. Wilson also addressed the timeline of their romance on his podcast, "Show Me Something", revealing, "We realized things were maybe a bit serious in February."

Batula Says Wilson Helped Her Feel Like Herself Again

Source: @AMANDABATULA/INSTAGRAM; @WESTLING.CONRAD/INSTAGRAM Batula revealed experiencing an 'euphoric feeling' after connecting with her current boyfriend.